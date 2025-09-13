BTC’s September Low May Already Be In, History Suggests

Historical data suggests that bitcoin BTC$115,911.32 has likely put in its September 2025 low, around $107,000 on the first of the month.

Looking back to July 2024, a consistent pattern emerges where bitcoin tends to form a bottom for the month within the first 10 days of each month.

The notable exceptions were February, June and August 2025, when the lows came later in the month, but even then, the market experienced a correction within those first 10 days before resuming its broader trend.

Speculatively, the reason bitcoin often puts in its low within the first 10 days of the month could be tied to institutional portfolio rebalancing or the timing of key macroeconomic events that tend to cluster early in the month.

“It’s worth noting that several futures and options markets expire on the final day of the month or the first day of the next, this can lead to short term volatility and a subsequent lull in trading activity as traders either rollover trades or reposition entirely,” said Oliver Knight, deputy managing editor, data and tokens, at CoinDesk.

Of course, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, but as Q4 approaches it is worth noting that this quarter has historically been bitcoin’s strongest, delivering an average return of 85%. October in particular has been especially favorable, with only two losing months since 2013.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/bitcoin-s-historical-september-low-may-already-be-priced-in

