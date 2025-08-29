BTS Jungkook’s hacker, Ripple backs Singapore payments firm: Asia Express

BTS Jungkook’s identity thief’s crypto scam ring. Ripple and Circle back Singapore stablecoin infrastructure firm. Asia Express

A hacking syndicate accused of stealing 39 billion won ($28 million) by targeting wealthy corporate executives and celebrities including BTS member Jeon Jung-kook has been arrested by South Korean police.

A Seoul police unit said Thursday it had apprehended 18 suspects who allegedly hacked government agencies, public institutions and IT platforms to obtain personal and financial data from 258 victims, according to local media reports. The stolen information was then used to break into bank, securities and cryptocurrency exchange accounts.

Police said the group successfully stole 39 billion won from 16 victims and attempted to defraud another 25 billion won from 10 others, bringing total damages to 64 billion won. Among the victims were three celebrities and two corporate leaders from South Koreas top 100 companies. The largest confirmed theft amounted to 21.3 billion won in crypto.

