BTS Scores A Massive Win On YouTube With One Of The Band’s Biggest Hits

BTS’s “Dynamite” music video surpasses two billion YouTube views, becoming the group’s first visual to hit the mark and reinforcing the single’s blockbuster status. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS’s music video for the smash single “Dynamite” has crossed the two-billion view threshold on YouTube. The tune, and its colorful visual, becomes the first BTS treatment to reach that landmark figure, and it once again proves that the pop cut is truly a blockbuster.

The “Dynamite” Music Video

Released on August 20, 2020, the “Dynamite” video leans heavily into all things bright and upbeat. The clip jumps between a bedroom, a record store, a disco, and even a basketball court, and sees all seven members of the South Korean boy band – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — showing off tight choreography, for which they are known.

“Dynamite” Was an American Smash

“Dynamite” was BTS’s first English-language single in the United States, and fans responded to the move by supporting the cut immediately. The tune debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming the band’s first song to start in first place on the competitive tally. It remained at No. 1 for three weeks, and still stands as one of the longest-running winners by any South Korean act.

“Dynamite” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, earning BTS its first chance to win, though the group didn’t collect the trophy. The smash advanced to five-times platinum status, according to the RIAA, in May 2024.

BTS’s Other Hot 100 No. 1s

In total, including “Dynamite,” BTS claims six No. 1 hits on the Hot 100: “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “My Universe” with Coldplay, and “Yet to Come.”

Record-Breaking YouTube Counts

BTS now claims eight music videos with more than one billion views on YouTube. “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey sits at 1.8 billion and looks likely to be the next to hit two billion. “DNA” has 1.6 billion, Steve Aoki’s “MIC Drop” remix stands at 1.5 billion, while both “Idol” and “Fake Love” are at 1.3 billion. “Butter” and “Blood Sweat & Tears” have also both crossed one billion as well.

“Baby Shark” and “Despacito”

The most-viewed video on YouTube remains Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark Dance” with more than 16 billion views – though not everyone would count that as a traditional music video. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” ranks second with 8.8 billion. Other massive performers include “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa (6.78 billion), “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (6.55 billion) and another K-pop favorite, “Gangnam Style” by Psy (5.69 billion).

What’s Next for BTS

All seven members of BTS have completed their mandatory South Korean military service. In July 2025, they reunited on video to announce comeback plans, sharing that a new album is slated for spring 2026.