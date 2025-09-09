Bull Run Soon? MoonBull Named the Top New Meme Coin to Watch While Brett Volume Spikes and Fartcoin Holds Strong

Could the next bull run start with meme coins? Traders are buzzing again as MoonBull grabs attention with its whitelist perks, Brett rallies on Base Chain growth, and Fartcoin shows unexpected strength on Solana. With trading volumes climbing, each project is fueling talk of fresh opportunities in the market. MoonBull, in particular, is being highlighted […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.