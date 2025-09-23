Bull Run Top Picks: BlockchainFX, PI Network, or Cronos — Which Could Deliver the Highest ROI?

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. "We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan," Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono's firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company's early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…