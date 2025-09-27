Can 2025 still surprise crypto investors with big opportunities, or has the market cooled after years of meteoric growth? The […] The post BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025, with Hedera and Cronos on Watch appeared first on Coindoo.Can 2025 still surprise crypto investors with big opportunities, or has the market cooled after years of meteoric growth? The […] The post BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025, with Hedera and Cronos on Watch appeared first on Coindoo.

BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025, with Hedera and Cronos on Watch

By: Coindoo
2025/09/27 05:15

Can 2025 still surprise crypto investors with big opportunities, or has the market cooled after years of meteoric growth? The question dominated discussions at XRP Seoul 2025, where more than 3,000 global attendees gathered to share major breakthroughs in staking, tokenization, and real-world asset applications on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Excitement from this event rippled across the industry, highlighting how innovation continues even when prices fluctuate.

The wider market, however, is showing mixed signals. Bitcoin recently slipped below the $110,000 mark for the first time in a month, while Ether dropped as much as 8.2% to its weakest level in nearly seven weeks, below $4,000. Altcoins followed suit, Dogecoin and Cronos both faced sharp intraday swings demonstrating the volatility that keeps investors alert and selective about where to put fresh capital.

Against this backdrop, Hedera (HBAR), BullZilla ($BZIL), and Cronos (CRO) are emerging as key names to watch. Hedera and Cronos are established networks seeing steady ecosystem growth, while BullZilla stands out as the only active presale among them, making it a prime candidate for those researching the best crypto presales to invest in 2025.

Hedera: Building Steady Momentum in a Choppy Market

Hedera’s native token HBAR is priced at $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $308,722,075, reflecting a modest -3.86% decline in the latest session. Despite short-term volatility, Hedera continues to attract enterprise interest thanks to its fast, low-cost consensus service and environmentally friendly proof-of-stake network.

Developers at XRP Seoul highlighted Hedera’s growing role in tokenization of real-world assets, from carbon credits to supply-chain data. Such initiatives reinforce Hedera’s value proposition as more institutions seek secure, scalable public ledgers.

Investors considering Hedera for 2025 may find its focus on enterprise-grade applications appealing. Partnerships with global organizations, coupled with expanding DeFi and NFT use cases, make HBAR a contender for long-term portfolios, even as near-term price action remains volatile.

For those scouting the best crypto presales to invest in 2025, Hedera itself is not running a presale. However, its consistent ecosystem expansion provides a stable counterweight to the more speculative opportunities represented by newer projects like BullZilla.

BullZilla: Record-Breaking Presale 

BullZilla is currently the sole project of the three offering an active presale, positioning it squarely in the spotlight for anyone searching for the best crypto presales to invest in 2025.

  1. Current Stage: 4th (Red Candle Buffet)
  2. Phase: 2nd
  3. Current Price: $0.00009241
  4. Presale Tally: Over $670,000 raised
  5. Token Holders: Over 2,000
  6. Tokens Sold: Over 29 billion
  7. Upcoming Price Surge: 7.20% increase to $0.00009907 when Stage 4C begins

This structured, stage-based approach, where prices rise after each $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, creates urgency without making unrealistic promises. Early participants have already witnessed significant percentage gains, but it’s essential to remember that these are market-driven figures and not guaranteed returns.

How to Buy BullZilla Tokens

Visit the official Bull Zilla website.

Connect a compatible crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Use USDT, ETH, or BNB to purchase BZIL tokens directly.

Confirm the transaction and store tokens securely until the official listing.

BullZilla’s presale momentum and transparent tokenomics are why analysts often cite it among the best crypto presales to invest in 2025, especially for those willing to participate in early-stage projects with clear roadmaps.

Cronos: Growing DeFi and User Base

Cronos (CRO) trades at $0.1966, posting a 3.15% gain over the last 24 hours despite the broader market’s pullback. As the native token of Crypto.com’s ecosystem, Cronos benefits from continuous retail adoption and a thriving DeFi landscape.

Recent developments, including new staking rewards and cross-chain upgrades, have strengthened Cronos’s reputation as a high-utility chain for both decentralized applications and payment solutions. Its steady performance contrasts with the speculative swings seen in smaller altcoins, giving investors a balanced option for portfolio diversification.

While Cronos is not running a presale, its consistent network activity and growing user base keep it relevant for those monitoring the best crypto presales to invest in 2025 as part of a broader crypto strategy. Investors can pair established assets like CRO with emerging plays such as BullZilla to achieve a diversified approach.

Conclusion

Crypto markets in 2025 continue to evolve rapidly, with headline events like XRP Seoul 2025 demonstrating the sector’s relentless innovation. Yet volatility, seen in recent Bitcoin and Ether price drops reminds investors to balance ambition with caution.

Among the three projects discussed, BullZilla stands out as the only active presale, earning its place among the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. Hedera offers enterprise-focused stability, while Cronos provides steady DeFi growth, giving investors a mix of innovation and reliability.

For those exploring early-stage opportunities, BullZilla’s carefully structured presale, combined with a growing holder base and transparent updates, makes it a compelling but still speculative addition to a well-researched crypto portfolio.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

What is BullZilla’s current presale stage?

BullZilla is in its 4th stage, known as the Red Candle Buffet, with the price at $0.00009241.

Is Hedera offering a presale?

No. Hedera’s HBAR token is fully launched and trades on major exchanges.

How can I buy BullZilla tokens?

Connect a wallet like MetaMask to the official BullZilla website and purchase using USDT, ETH, or BNB.

Is Cronos part of the presale market?

No. Cronos (CRO) trades live on multiple exchanges and is not in a presale phase.

Why is BullZilla considered among the best crypto presales to invest in 2025?

Because it is currently live, stage-based, and transparent about its tokenomics, drawing interest from early investors looking for presale opportunities.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025, with Hedera and Cronos on Watch appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!