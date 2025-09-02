Bunni DeFi Platform Hit by Hack, $2.3M Stolen

Decentralized exchange Bunni suffered a major security breach resulting in the theft of $2.3 million. The exploit targeted vulnerabilities in Bunni’s Ethereum-based smart contracts and affected assets on both Ethereum and UniChain networks. The platform has paused operations to investigate and is urging users to withdraw funds immediately. Users are advised to stay cautious and monitor updates as the platform works to strengthen its defenses and prevent future attacks.

