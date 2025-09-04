Businesses are recycling 22% of profits into Bitcoin, says River

Bitcoin financial services firm River says private businesses have accumulated 84,000 Bitcoin in 2025 amid a year of regulatory clarity and a strong bull market.

Bitcoin financial services firm River said its business clients are reinvesting 22% of profits into Bitcoin on average, signaling growing grassroots adoption.

Of River’s client base, real estate firms have been the biggest adopters with nearly 15% reinvesting profits into Bitcoin (BTC), while hospitality, finance and software sectors are allocating between 8% and 10%, River’s research analyst Sam Baker said in a report on Wednesday.

Even fitness studios, painting and roofing companies, and religious nonprofits are among the adopters.

