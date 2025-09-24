Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,200 after a 20% drop, with analysts pointing to key patterns and Q4 strength for a potential breakout.Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,200 after a 20% drop, with analysts pointing to key patterns and Q4 strength for a potential breakout.

Buy the Dip? ETH Hits Key Support as Q4 Rally Looms

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 00:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.994+4.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,162.35-0.31%

TL;DR

  • Ethereum holds $4,100 support while falling wedge and Wyckoff setup hint at strong upside potential.
  • Price compression near 20-week MA builds, with eyes on $3,550–$3,750 as key dip zone.
  • ETH Q4 rallies in 2017 and 2020 suggest seasonal strength may repeat in late 2025.

Pullback Tests Support as Compression Builds

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $4,200 after a sharp decline from recent highs close to $4,950. The correction puts the asset down nearly 20% from its peak. Despite the drop, some market participants are watching key price levels as potential areas of interest.

Michaël van de Poppe, a market analyst, notes that Ethereum may enter a sideways period. He points out that the 20-week moving average is now approaching the price, and compression is forming.

He stated, “I don’t know whether we’ll dip as deep as $3,550–$3,750,” leaving open the possibility for a move into that range but not confirming it. The zone between $3,550 and $3,750 is marked as potential support, close to the rising 20-week MA.

ETH price chartSource: Michaël van de Poppe/X

On the weekly timeframe chart, ETH’s price keeps holding above $4,100 as a critical zone. Just below lies a wider support area that rests between $3,550 and $3,750, aligning with a former breakout area and the 20-week moving average. A green support box also appears lower on the chart as a historical consolidation area around $2,800.

Past moves show that ETH has responded to these levels. Labels such as “liquidity taken” at $3,900 and “take liquidity in this area” near $2,800 suggest that if the price revisits those levels, reactions could follow. Lower volume in recent weeks supports the idea that price may be preparing for a more directional move.

Chart Structures Point to a Setup

Another pattern on the chart comes from Trader Tardigrade, who points to a falling wedge. The setup is clear, with the asset trending within two downward lines. The falling wedge is near its apex, and the price is testing previous breakout levels. The chart includes a possible move toward $6,800 if it breaks above the wedge.

Separately, Merlijn The Trader uses the Wyckoff model to describe ETH’s movement. The model shows that Ether may have completed its Spring, Test, and Sign of Strength phases. It is now in what’s labeled as the Last Point of Support, a position in the structure where stronger upward movement often begins. “This is where Ethereum accelerates into five digits,” he wrote, pointing to the next phase of the cycle.

ETH price chartSource: Merlijn The Trader/X

Q4 Setup Resembles Previous Cycles

Ethereum has had a strong fourth-quarter performance during past bull runs. In 2017, it gained over 140% in Q4. In 2020, these returns were above 100%. This year, ETH saw a drop of -45.41% in Q1 but recovered in Q2 (+36.48%) and Q3 (+79.55%).

Crypto Rand referred to these figures and asked,

The recent rebound and historical Q4 strength have led to comparisons with those cycles. While no outcome is guaranteed, traders are watching to see if a similar trend develops.

The post Buy the Dip? ETH Hits Key Support as Q4 Rally Looms appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0.03569+6.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01721-15.59%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2863-5.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+10.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0157+2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.61123+0.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:15
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus