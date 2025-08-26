Buy The Dip: Strategy & Metaplanet Add Over 3,000 BTC During Correction

Key Insights:

Strategy acquired 3,081 BTC for $356.9 Million while Metaplanet purchased 103 BTC for $11.6 Million.

Combined companies control 3.1% of Bitcoin supply worth over $71 Billion at current prices.

Purchases occurred during a 4% weekend correction following Powell’s impact on the Jackson Hole speech.

Strategy and Metaplanet expanded their Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries following the weekend market correction, demonstrating continued institutional confidence despite recent retracement.

Strategy acquired 3,081 BTC for approximately $356.9 Million at an average price of $115,829 per Bitcoin.

The purchase brought the company’s total holdings to 632,457 BTC, acquired for $46.50 Billion at an average cost of $73,527 per Bitcoin.

At the same time, Metaplanet purchased 103 Bitcoin for 1.736 Billion yen ($11.6 Million) at an average price of 16,856,833 yen per Bitcoin.

The Japanese company’s total holdings reached 18,991 BTC, acquired for 285.833 billion yen ($1.9 Billion) at an average cost of 15,050,965 yen ($102,029.37) per Bitcoin.

The acquisitions occurred during a 1.7% Bitcoin correction over 24 hours on Aug. 25, extending a 4% decline over the weekend.

The selling pressure followed Bitcoin’s 3.3% surge on Aug. 22, fueled by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour price chart from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25 | Source: TradingView

Powell opened the door to September rate cuts, stating “downside risks to employment are rising.” Under pressure for the past week, Bitcoin rose sharply on the dovish tone to the daily high of $117,350.72.

The Fed chair’s remarks suggested shifting economic risks may warrant policy adjustments, boosting risk asset appetite, including cryptocurrencies.

Dominant Market Position

Together, Strategy and Metaplanet control 3.1% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Strategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder by over 580,000 BTC, maintaining a commanding lead over other institutional investors.

At Bitcoin’s press time price of $111,394.89, Strategy’s holdings are worth approximately $70.4 Billion, generating an unrealized profit of $23.9 Billion. The company achieved a 25.4% Bitcoin yield year-to-date in 2025.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin position is valued at approximately $2.12 Billion at current prices, representing an unrealized gain of $1.26 Billion.

The Japanese firm has emerged as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, implementing an aggressive accumulation strategy throughout 2025.

Market Impact and Institutional Adoption

The corporate buying activity highlights the increasing role of institutional treasuries in Bitcoin’s price discovery mechanism.

Both companies rely on capital markets to fund their Bitcoin purchases, creating a feedback loop between equity valuations and cryptocurrency accumulation.

Strategy’s latest acquisition came after achieving significant Bitcoin yield performance, with the company reporting returns that substantially outpaced traditional treasury assets.

The firm’s treasury strategy involves leveraging various capital market instruments to convert cash flows into Bitcoin holdings.

Metaplanet’s purchase followed comments from Strategy founder Michael Saylor, who posted “Bitcoin is on Sale” alongside acquisition charts, widely interpreted as signaling continued buying interest.

The Japanese company has quadrupled its Bitcoin holdings since March 2025.

Growing Analyst Concerns Over Corporate Bitcoin Model

Crypto educator Heidi and Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan Aljarrah warned about the long-term sustainability of corporate Bitcoin strategies, arguing the trend creates bubble-like conditions.

Aljarrah suggested retail interest serves as “exit liquidity” for institutions preparing to offload positions.

Heidi warned:

Analysts at Sygnum echoed the risk, noting mass institutional sell-offs could trigger heightened volatility.

Emil Sandstedt from BD Ratings argued that many Bitcoin treasury companies are “failing companies with nothing to lose.”

Jesse Myers, a Strategy supporter, admitted companies like Strategy, Metaplanet, and GameStop are “zombie companies” seeking radical reinvention.

K33 Research noted heavy reliance on convertible debt, with a $12.8 Billion maturity wall by 2028, exposing firms to refinancing risk. Analysts note that when debt ratios exceed 30%, even a 20% Bitcoin drop can trigger defaults.

Galaxy Research explained shares of firms like Metaplanet traded at 200–300% above the per-share value of their Bitcoin holdings. This premium structure creates vulnerability during market corrections.

Despite boosting Bitcoin’s image to the mainstream, Bitcoin treasury companies are not exempt from risks when they leverage acquisitions at shareholders’ expense.