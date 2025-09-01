BYD Profit Jumps 14% as Global EV Demand Fuels Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 04:40
TLDRs;

  • BYD’s profit rose 14% to US$2.1 billion in H1 2025, supported by strong global EV demand.
  • Revenue jumped 23% year-on-year as total deliveries hit 2.2 million vehicles, up 33% from last year.
  • China’s EV market faces a looming shakeout, with only 15 brands expected to survive consolidation by 2030.
  • BYD overtook Tesla in European EV registrations in April 2025, with sales soaring 359% despite tariff concerns.

BYD, China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, posted a 14% rise in net profit for the first half of 2025, underlining the company’s resilience amid an increasingly competitive global EV market.

The Shenzhen-based automaker reported earnings of 15.5 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion), driven by robust international sales and growing demand for fully electric cars.

Revenue climbed 23% year-on-year to 371.3 billion yuan (US$51.9 billion), with total deliveries hitting 2.2 million vehicles, an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year. However, the results also revealed a slowdown in plug-in hybrid sales, which dipped in the second quarter, even as demand for battery-only EVs accelerated.

EV Price Wars Heat Up in China

While BYD’s performance highlighted its operational strength, industry analysts warn the second half of the year will be more challenging. China’s domestic EV market is undergoing an intense period of consolidation, with relentless price cuts squeezing profit margins across the sector.

According to consulting firm AlixPartners, only 15 of the 129 EV brands currently operating in China are expected to survive by 2030, with these players capturing 75% of the market. This looming shakeout has prompted regulators in Beijing to push automakers to scale back discounting practices, fearing that unchecked price wars could destabilize even financially sound companies.

BYD’s ability to maintain profitability despite the competitive environment underscores the advantage of scale and efficiency. With its vertically integrated supply chain, from batteries to vehicle assembly, the automaker is better positioned than most rivals to withstand shrinking margins while continuing to expand market share.

European Expansion Strengthens Momentum

Beyond China, BYD is achieving notable breakthroughs in international markets. Its European expansion strategy has begun to pay off, with the company surpassing Tesla in EV registrations across Europe for the first time in April 2025.

Sales in the region surged 359% year-on-year, marking a turning point for Chinese automakers seeking to establish themselves in premium Western markets.

The milestone came as Tesla’s European sales fell nearly 49% in the same period, highlighting a direct competitive shift rather than just a broad industry upswing. BYD also began shipping EVs to Europe from its Thai manufacturing base, signaling a strategy of diversified production to support global growth.

This progress was achieved despite ongoing debates over tariffs on Chinese EVs. Analysts note that BYD’s value-for-money offering has proven strong enough to overcome trade barriers and appeal to European consumers. With sales expanding beyond early footholds in Norway and the Netherlands into broader markets, the company is building a foundation for sustained growth outside its home turf.

Challenges Ahead for BYD

Despite the strong half-year results, challenges remain for the automaker. Analysts caution that intensified competition, stricter regulatory scrutiny on pricing, and inventory balancing efforts could limit profit growth in the remainder of 2025.

Still, BYD’s ability to combine profit growth with rapid international expansion demonstrates its leading position in the global EV landscape. As industry consolidation accelerates and smaller competitors struggle to survive, the company’s scale, efficiency, and expanding global presence could make it one of the long-term winners in the EV transition.

 

The post BYD Profit Jumps 14% as Global EV Demand Fuels Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

