CAD fails to take advantage of softer USD tone – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.7+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016624+2.97%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004406+0.77%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19447+9.94%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11062+0.53%

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading marginally lower in overnight trade but is holding a tight range around the 1.3850 point, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

CAD underperforms on the day

“There is little new news for markets to trade on the and overnight moves reflect a soft tone for North American FX generally. CAD sentiment remains weak, with spot diverging from our fair value estimate (1.3646) by the most this week since the early spring’s uncertainty driven by US trade policy.”

“The CAD has failed to reflect narrower US/Canada short-term spreads and appears to have been weighed down by, rather than benefitting from, the softer tone in the USD broadly which developed through August. From that point of view, its hard seeing the CAD staging a significant recovery at this point.”

“USD/CAD retains a mild upside bias but price signals have recently turned mixed, suggesting a degree of indecision in the market about the near-term direction of the USD. We note USD support at the 40-day MA at 1.3775 ahead of potential bear (Head & Shoulders) trigger at 1.3730, connecting the early and late August lows for USDCAD. Resistance is 1.3855 ahead of 1.3925.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-fails-to-take-advantage-of-softer-usd-tone-scotiabank-202509101121

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool