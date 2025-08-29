Caliber adopts Chainlink treasury as stock faces Nasdaq scrutiny

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 01:07
Caliber, a Scottsdale-based real estate asset manager listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CWD, announced on Thursday that it will adopt Chainlink’s LINK token as the foundation of a new digital asset treasury strategy.

The move positions Caliber among the growing ranks of US-listed companies to establish a blockchain-based reserve policy, aiming to leverage LINK for both long-term appreciation and staking yield. The initiative comes as Caliber works to reassure investors amid regulatory scrutiny.

According to a filing with the SEC on August 27, Caliber reported a $17.6 million stockholders’ equity deficit, prompting Nasdaq to issue a compliance notice.

Per Caliber’s release, the firm’s board approved a dedicated Digital Asset Treasury Policy, which sets guidelines for acquiring, managing, and reporting LINK token holdings. In addition, Caliber announced the creation of a Crypto Advisory Board to provide oversight and guidance on its new digital asset policy, according to external reporting.

Chainlink, widely used as a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data, has become a cornerstone of decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. By aligning its treasury with LINK, Caliber is betting on the protocol’s long-term utility and market relevance.

The announcement coincides with Chainlink revealing a new partnership with the US Department of Commerce to bring official macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and the PCE Price Index on-chain. The integration, which also involves Pyth Network, spans ten blockchains and underscores Chainlink’s growing role in bridging public institutions with decentralized systems.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/caliber-adopts-chainlink-treasury

