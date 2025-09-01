California Governor to Launch Token Targeting Trump’s Crypto Wealth

Altcoins

California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to lampoon Donald Trump in the digital asset arena with a new memecoin project called “Trump Corruption Coin.”

The tongue-in-cheek token is set to fund voter outreach and redistricting efforts under Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy.

Speaking on the Pivot podcast, the governor said the coin was designed as a parody of Trump’s controversial crypto ventures, which have become a central piece of his post-presidency wealth.

Rather than presenting the initiative as a standard campaign fundraiser, Newsom cast it as a pointed satire. “Trump has turned crypto into another grift,” he said, suggesting the coin would highlight what he called the absurdity of Trump’s self-branding as the “crypto president.”

Trump’s Deep Crypto Ties

Trump has quietly become one of the most crypto-entangled political figures in U.S. history. Financial filings show he earned more than $57 million through World Liberty Financial, where he holds billions of governance tokens.

Investigations from outlets like The New Yorker estimate his total crypto-related profits at $2.4 billion since 2022, accounting for nearly half of his personal fortune.

In addition to personal memecoins and NFTs, Trump’s media company claims to hold over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other digital assets, solidifying his image as a crypto power player. That embrace has fueled concerns among critics who see conflicts of interest at the highest levels of government.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article