California’s $500B pension fund split over Bitcoin exposure in board talks

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 18:12
California’s public pension system, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), held forum talks on Wednesday, where candidates vying for seats on its Board were divided about exposing the fund to Bitcoin.

The $506 billion fund, which serves more than 2 million retirement members and 1.5 million health program participants, holds shares of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holding company in the world, with 636,505 Bitcoins as of September 4.

California's $500 billion pension fund in limbo over Bitcoin exposure.CalPERS forum discussion members. Source: YouTube.

During opening statements, incumbent board member David Miller threw cheap shots at challenger Dominick Bei over his ties to a Bitcoin education and advocacy group. 

“Cryptocurrency should not have a seat on our board and never should,” remarked Miller, referring to Bei’s nonprofit, Proof of Workforce, which educates people about Bitcoin.

“CalPERS owns shares in the largest bitcoin holding company in the world, MicroStrategy, as a board member our job is not to pick investments, we hired a CIO to do that who is properly incentivized to find gains,” Bei responded.

Miller then told attendees about the difference between indirect holdings and outright crypto purchases. “Investing in a business that’s working with Bitcoin transactions is a very different game than direct investment in buying Bitcoin,” he said.

Candidates say ‘Bitcoin has no place’ in a pension fund

Steve Mermell, another challenger, responded with a firm rejection of cryptocurrencies. When asked if Bitcoin had a place in CalPERS’ portfolio, Mermell exclaimed: 

“Hell no! It all sounds so good until it’s not. It is opaque, no one understands it, highly speculative, and if you want to invest your money in it, have at it. It has no place, no place, in a pension system.”

He also mentioned some of California’s darkest financial episodes due to “high–risk” investments, including the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy and the late 2001 financial fraud scandal of American energy company Enron. 

Still, Bei did not explicitly endorse direct cryptocurrency investments during the forum, but he told his competitors to have an honest conversation about the system’s exposure. He noted that MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy, has delivered strong returns in recent years, and CalPERS benefits indirectly as a shareholder.

As of its second-quarter 13F filing, CalPERS reported holding 410,596 shares of Strategy valued at $165.9 million, giving it one of the largest indirect stakes in Bitcoin among U.S. pension funds.

Other candidates like Troy Johnson admitted there were risks in crypto investments, saying he is “very wary of hyper-sensitive investments like crypto,” but wouldn’t close the door entirely on it.

Incumbent Jose Luis Pacheco dismissed Bitcoin outright as a long-term investment for CalPERS but was more positive about blockchain technology. 

“Blockchain is an emerging technology with promise, and we should study this opportunity through partnerships and research,” the IT professor noted.

Private equity, transparency, and environmental discussions

Beyond Bitcoin, the forum also talked about other CalPERS’ investment possibilities. One being its use of private equity. Retiree groups have been worried due to the lack of transparency surrounding fees paid to private equity brokers. Earlier this year, one group announced plans to fund an independent audit of CalPERS partly due to these concerns.

“Are these investments being made to make people rich, or to further the fund?” Mermell asked members, pressing for more clear answers for why some brokers were receiving sizable fees.

Miller cited climate change and governance standards as critical considerations for CalPERS’ investment selections during the forum’s discussion of risk management and divestment. Holdings may or may not be suitable for a long-term portfolio, depending on these factors, he stated.

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-3.29%
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.0435+2.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.15207-0.13%
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06045-0.14%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07784-2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09889-0.79%
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
