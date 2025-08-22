CAMP airdrop eligibility check tool launched

PANews reported on August 22nd that the Camp Foundation announced that CAMP Season 1 airdrop eligibility is now open. Users must register by 11:59 PM ET on August 25th and verify using the same wallet they used to participate in the Camp ecosystem (including the Summit Series Testnet). Eligibility criteria include holding CampTrailHeads NFTs and being a verified participant of the Summit Series Incentivized Testnet. Registration requires a one-time fee of 0.0025 ETH, which will be used to claim the airdrops on the mainnet without gas. No additional fees are required.

