Can $0.18 hold after a 60% collapse?

Summary

  • WLFI price prediction indicates that the token is currently trading at around $0.18, representing a decline of more than 60% from its peak of $0.46.
  • $23 million worth of coins are flooding exchanges, according to on-chain flows, indicating waning trust.
  • The crucial support is $0.18; a bounce might push the price up to $0.20–$0.22, but there is a chance of a fall to $0.16–$0.15.
  • The WLFI outlook remains very negative and speculative, with regulatory and whale control issues driving volatility.

The Trump-backed coin, World Liberty Financial, is still declining; it is currently trading at about $0.18, down over 60% from its peak of $0.46. Extreme volatility has been driven in recent sessions by heavy selling, huge token transfers to exchanges, and speculative euphoria based on the latest WLFI price prediction analysis.

The $0.18 level is currently being challenged as a crucial floor, and markets are intently monitoring whether it stabilizes or breaks lower, despite a 47 million token burn intended to boost sentiment.

WLFI price prediction market info

WLFI 1d chart, Source: crypto.news

As of September 5, 2025, World Liberty Financial’s price forecast shows WLFI trading close to $0.18, representing a roughly 20% decline in only the last day. The coin is currently following a descending channel pattern, indicating bearish dominance after plummeting precipitously from its launch highs.

More than $23 million worth of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has been moved to exchanges, according to on-chain data, indicating a decline in holders’ confidence and mounting downward pressure.

Upside Outlook

WLFI might try a slight recovery toward the $0.20–$0.22 range if $0.18 holds, propelled by speculative buying and short-covering patterns. Although the token burn event can progressively strengthen the sense of scarcity, the overall bearish trend is unlikely to be reversed due to its small magnitude in relation to the entire supply.

Any unexpectedly positive news stories, including institutional involvement or momentum with political connections, could serve as temporary stimulants for a recovery.

Downside Risks

If $0.18 is not protected, there is a chance that the price may drop precipitously again, possibly reaching $0.16 or even $0.15. Because most of the supply is still in a small number of hands, centralized whale management erodes market trust and increases the possibility of manipulation.

Furthermore, mood is being affected by news of wallet security problems and heightened regulatory scrutiny, making WLFI extremely susceptible to additional selloffs. Given these risks, the expectation remains skewed heavily toward downside pressure.

WLFI Price Prediction Based on Current Levels

WLFI support and resistance levels, Source: Tradingview

For WLFI, the immediate key range is still $0.16–$0.22.  Support at $0.18 would hold in a bounce scenario, allowing a move toward $0.20–$0.22.  On the other hand, a fall below $0.18 would swiftly set off a downward trend toward $0.16–$0.15.

All things considered, the WLFI price prediction remains speculative and leaning negative, with high volatility anticipated as traders determine if $0.18 is a stable floor or simply another decline.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
