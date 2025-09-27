The rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most-talked-about narratives in crypto history. However, as the broader market matures, analysts question whether meme coins can ever experience the type of explosive growth seen during the 2017 or 2021 bull cycles.  Is The Meme Coin Boom Over?  Well-known […]The rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most-talked-about narratives in crypto history. However, as the broader market matures, analysts question whether meme coins can ever experience the type of explosive growth seen during the 2017 or 2021 bull cycles.  Is The Meme Coin Boom Over?  Well-known […]

Can Meme Coins Like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Still Rally? What To Expect

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 08:00
Memecoin
MEME$0,002379+%8,43
Wink
LIKE$0,007821+%3,32
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000492-%3,52
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,011505+%15,18
DOGE
DOGE$0,23214+%2,30

The rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most-talked-about narratives in crypto history. However, as the broader market matures, analysts question whether meme coins can ever experience the type of explosive growth seen during the 2017 or 2021 bull cycles. 

Is The Meme Coin Boom Over? 

Well-known crypto commentator WhaleFUD has made a case that the golden days of meme coins may have come to an end. According to him, the crypto industry has matured beyond the speculative hype cycles that once drove retail investors and traders into meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. 

In his post on X social media, WhaleFUD argued that expecting “another run like in 2017 or 2021” is pure copium. He compared this expectation to insisting that “Counter Strike 1.6 is the best game ever,” when in reality the industry has shifted toward newer projects where all the players and real action take place. 

He also noted that many in the crypto space are still waiting for “the biggest meme coin of all time” to emerge in this cycle. However, he warned that this belief or hope is misplaced, declaring that meme coins have already peaked and that their average market cap will likely continue to decline in the future. 

WhaleFUD’s view on meme coins highlights a fundamental challenge in their reliance on hype over sustainability and lasting value. While institutions have increasingly embraced Bitcoin and Ethereum, meme-based cryptocurrencies continue to struggle to establish long-term utility or a value proposition beyond viral hype. 

Technical Outlook For Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Turns Bearish

Recent technical analysis from crypto experts suggests that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu may be under significant bearish pressure. Elliott Waves Academy on X reported that intense selling pressure has pushed DOGE into a bearish channel, pointing to a potential drop toward the $0.21 level, with a clear downward wave structure reinforcing the trend. 

This suggests that Dogecoin may face further declines before any corrective upward move materialises. It also signals a cautious outlook, even as DOGE remains the largest meme coin by market value. 

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu faces an identity and technical challenge. Crypto analyst Zach Humphries has criticized the ecosystem’s growing complexity and “watered down” nature, saying that it has strayed from the simplicity and bullishness that once made it appealing. He emphasized that Shiba Inu was once centered around its native token, SHIB, and the governance token, BONE. However, it has since expanded into multiple tokens and initiatives, creating confusion for investors and allegedly weakening its core identity. 

While SHIB retains its position as the second-largest meme coin, Humphries notes that the crowded crypto market and the meme coin’s recent internal restructuring make it harder for its price to skyrocket in an industry driven by institutional investors.

Dogecoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0,0746+%1,16
CROSS
CROSS$0,23284+%4,09
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009792-%42,19
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1212+%4,93
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 05:47
Share
SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

PANews reported on September 27th that Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary talks with Tether Holdings SA regarding its latest major financing round, citing people familiar with the matter. This would be Tether's largest external financing to date and could potentially value Tether as high as $500 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies.
ARK
ARK$0,4188+%1,72
Major
MAJOR$0,12373+%2,83
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01661+%2,78
Share
PANews2025/09/27 08:04
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

WLFI repurchased 3.814 million tokens and destroyed 6.923 million WLFI

Aave founder Stani.eth is suspected of selling 4 million ENA obtained from investment