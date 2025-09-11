Can Pi Network’s Future Change at TOKEN2049 with Dr. Fan?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:32
Key Highlights:

  • Dr. Chengdiao Fan, Co-founder of Pi Network, to speak at the TOKEN2049. 
  • Since Pi Network is one of the gold sponsors for the conference, it will give Pi Network a great visibility. 
  • The Co-founder can give clarity on adoption strategies, technological upgrades and real-world use cases. 

Pi Network is set to make an appearance at the TOKEN2049 conference that is going to be held in Singapore on October 1-2. The network’s Co-founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, will be speaking on the stage about  blockchain’s real-world uses and the future of Web3 innovation. For Pi Network, this event is an important one as it will provide the network a chance to build a deeper connection with the crypto and blockchain community.

Pi Network announces Dr. Fan’s talk at the conference

Spotlight on Dr. Chengdiao Fan

Dr. Fan’s talk will focus on practical ways to solve Web3 challenges and show how blockchain can bring real benefits to society. Since the Co-founder has a background in anthropology and social computing, she is well-placed to speak on decentralized governance, social consensus, and community-led blockchain adoption.

Token2049 in Singapore

TOKEN2049 is known as one of the biggest and one of the most important events in the crypto and blockchain space. The current conference will be held at Marina Bay Sands, and it is said to bring together developers, investors, executives and regulators under one roof and discuss industry growth, regulations, tokenomics, decentralized apps, and more. The conference also includes hackathons and side events that are also known for encouraging innovation and new ideas within the space.

Pi Network is a Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049, and it will supposedly bring in more visibility to the network. The conference will have more than 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors from about 160 countries.

Recent Developments within the Pi Network

In the past week, a lot has happened with the Pi Network. The network officially launched its mainnet with the V23.01 upgrade on September 3, 2025, but only an enclosed or restricted mode has been launched. This means that the network is live but is not fully open to external wallets, trading or outside connections until key conditions like KYC completion and ecosystem compliance are met. The upgrade includes technical improvements such as Linux Node support, decentralized KYC, and enhanced scalability. After the mainnet launch of this version, there had been no significant ride in the price of the token. The price was seen to be hovering within the range of $0.33-$0.35.

Moreover, on September 5, the price of the token plummeted by 85% and went below the $0.35 mark. The key reasons that are being attributed for this dip include a large number of Pi tokens that were scheduled to unlock in early September (around 159-161 million tokens), adding more tokens to the market leads to a weak demand. This weak demand of the token pushes the price down further more.

At press time, the price of the token stands at $0.3438 with a dip of 0.41% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.

Pi Coin 24 hours chart

Concerns Regarding Pi Network

Pi Network has managed to grow steadily with over 12 million users migrated to Mainnet and more than 65 million completing KYC verification, helping build a compliant, community-focused blockchain. However the project has also faced several challenges and it includes sharp price drop (from $3 to $0.34), low liquidity and competition from other projects like Remittix. Upcoming updates like Protocol 23 aim to make the network a little more faster, scalable and secure. Expanding the ecosystem and keeping users engaged will be of great importance for PI Network’s long-term success.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the TOKEN2049 event could be an important moment for Pi Network. Dr. Fan’s talk at the conference is expected to explain a little more about the project’s roadmap, address current challenges which includes boosting adoption, improving technology and growing the community to a large scale. However, it will be all the way more valuable if she also addresses adoption strategies, competitive positioning, and plans to boost liquidity. If she does mention all of this on the stage, it will give out a clear indication to the investors as to how the project is planning to turn the project’s vision into solid results.

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/pi-network-dr-fan-token2049-turning-point/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
