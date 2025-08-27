Can Prospect Konnor Griffin End Pittsburgh Pirates’ Offensive Woes?

The Pittsburgh Pirates already have the best young pitcher in all of baseball in Paul Skenes. Don’t look now, but they just may have the best young hitter in Konnor Griffin.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is a “potential five-tool superstar at the highest level, with some of the biggest upside in the whole draft,” said Justin Horowitz, the Pirates’ amateur scouting director.

Recently promoted to Double-A Altoona, Griffin has impressed manager Andy Fox there. “You see the at bats getting better, as far as making in-game, in at-bat adjustments,” Fox told the Altoona Mirror. “I think that you see that, and when situations arise, he’s not trying to do too much and you just see the maturing process going live.”

CLEARWATER, FL: Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin bats against and the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in a spring training game on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

Griffin, 19, is hitting .329 in his first year in the minors after being the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Here are some of his accomplishments in 107 games over three levels this year:

63 stolen bases in 74 tries (.851)

101 runs scored

.410 on-base percentage

.922 OPS

41 of his 139 hits have been for extra bases (.294)

21 doubles

16 homers

7 errors in 299 chances at shortstop (.977)

0 errors in 32 chances in center field

The only flaw has been his ratio of 107 strikeouts to 45 walks – and there are scouts who maintain that is a red flag. Will it get worse or can Griffin adjust?

Naysayers point to Oneil Cruz, also a shortstop-outfielder who got to Pittsburgh at age 22 after hitting .310 with 17 homers and 19 steals in 2021 in the minors. The 6-foot-7 slugger may have been rushed. While he’s shown spurts of stardom, Cruz has often struggled on offense and defense.

Cruz has hit only .237 with 434 strikeouts in 352 games in a Pittsburgh uniform. He now plays exclusively in center field after making 42 errors in 202 games at short.

No. 1 Goes No. 9

Griffin was considered the best high school player in last year’s draft. He became the first one chosen, too, as eight teams ahead of Pittsburgh picked collegiate stars.

As a senior at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, MS, Griffin put up unimaginable numbers. He hit .559 with 13 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 39 RBI and 85 steals in 43 games. He also went 10-0 with an 0.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings on the mound.

ATLANTA: Shortstop Konnor Griffin tries to tag Max Clark, the Detroit Tigers’ top prospect, in the first inning of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Not surprisingly, he was Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year. He was the No. 9 prospect overall by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, which also rated him “Best Athlete”, second in “Best Power” and “Best Defensive Outfielder” among all high schoolers.

Four college players picked ahead of him are already in the majors, led by AL Rookie of the Year candidate Nick Kurtz from Wake Forest. The big first baseman is hitting .308 with 27 homers in 91 games for the Athletics.

Injuries in 2025 to top pick Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians and No. 3 selection Charlie Condon of the Colorado Rockies slowed their progress but overall, the top eight picks still look quite promising.

Griffin may quickly pass them all, with the emphasis on the word quickly. His speed is game-changing on the bases and in the field. His other skills make him a true prospect to watch – and enjoy.

Penurious Pirates owner Bob Nutting opened his notoriously mothball-filled wallet and splurged to sign Griffin. The $6,532,025 signing bonus kept him from playing college ball at Louisiana State.

Past Pirates Picks

In addition to Skenes, the Pirates have discovered other first-round treasure. Sluggers Barry Bonds (1985), Andrew McCutchen (2005) and Richie Hebner (1966), three-time all-star catcher Jason Kendall (1992) and six-time all-star pitcher Gerrit Cole were first rounders.

PITTSBURGH: Andrew McCutchen celebrates with Pirates teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

Overall, 66 percent (49 of 66) of Pittsburgh’s first-rounders, have made the majors. Some other very high selections flopped.

Bryan Bullington was chosen No. 1 overall in 2002. He had a 1-9 record in the big leagues. John Van Beschoten, a two-way player who led the nation in homers as a college senior, had a 2-13 record on the mound and hit .095 with one homer after being pick No. 8 in 2001.

Catcher Henry Davis got $6.5 million to sign as the top pick overall in 2021. He’s trying to avoid being in the terrible group, but in 523 at-bats over the past three years for Pittsburgh has hit only .185, including .175 this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Plans

The Pirates always seem to develop young players. Too often when they do, those players leave for greener paychecks as free agents or are used in trades before getting paid well.

The Pirates, due for a break, appear to have gotten one in grabbing Griffin. Despite the considerable exploits of Skenes, they are limping to their 10th consecutive losing season and 30th in 33 years. The right-hander leads the NL with a 2.07 ERA. He has an 8-9 (.471) record. The rest of the staff is 49-66 (.426).

The poor record is due to an offense that is offensive only in offending Pirates fans. Pittsburgh ranks 15th and last in the NL in scoring, doubles, home runs, 14th in batting (.234) and have struck more times than every NL club except the even lowlier Colorado Rockies.

PITTSBURGH: Third baseman Bill Madlock of the Pittsburgh Pirates with his four silver bat trophies at Three Rivers Stadium in 1984. He received the silver bats for winning the National League batting title in 1975, 1976, 1981 and 1983. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Getty Images

Griffin can help turn the clock back to when Pittsburgh produced prolific hitters like Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and Dave Parker, batting champs Clemente, Parker, Bill Madlock and Matty Alou, and earned nicknames like The Lumber Company.

Karma is on Griffin’s side. He was signed by scout Darren Mazoroski, son of Hall of Famer and Pirates legend Bill Mazoroski, hero of the 1960 World Series.

He can’t do it alone, but Konnor Griffin has the elite skills to make an impact and perhaps change the entire culture of the Pittsburgh Pirates.