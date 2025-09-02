Can Solana Reach $300 in September? Key Levels to Watch After $198 Dip

Solana (SOL) has remained one of the stronger performers in the crypto market, even amid choppy trading. At press time, Solana was priced just under $200 at $198, after slipping by more than 3% in the past 24 hours. Despite the dip, SOL has gained nearly 20% over the last 30 days, highlighting resilience ahead […]

