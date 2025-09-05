Can Stellar (XLM) Lead the Market in September?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:28
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$590.3+0.37%
Solana
SOL$203.4-3.56%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001218-2.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,000.59-0.82%
Stellar
XLM$0.3556-1.49%

Stellar’s (XLM) price has surged nearly 300% over the past year, far outpacing leading cryptocurrencies. By comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) returned 95.8% and 84.7% respectively.

Although the asset has faced recent headwinds—falling 12% over the past month—several key factors could set the stage for an XLM rally in September.

Sponsored

Sponsored

What Could Drive Stellar (XLM) in September?

According to the latest data from Stellar Expert, the network’s user base has witnessed a notable increase. The number of accounts has risen from 8.6 million to 9.7 million over the past year. This growth reflects heightened adoption.

Furthermore, the network processed 264.6 million payments between July and August. This was a two-year high for Stellar.

In addition, the number of successful transactions has increased, while failed transactions have declined. This trend highlights strong demand and operational reliability—key signals of investor confidence.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Meanwhile, the recent introduction of Protocol 23, branded as Whisk, represents a significant technical advancement for Stellar. This upgrade, which was approved by network validators on September 3, brings eight Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs). 

These enhancements enable parallel execution, lower latency and fees, and improved developer tools. It positions the network for enhanced scalability and efficiency.

Another potential catalyst is XLM’s inclusion among tokens shortlisted for the SEC’s fast-track exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval plan, according to Galaxy Digital.

Sponsored

Sponsored

With 91 ETF applications currently under review with the SEC, XLM’s presence alongside assets like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) positions it as a frontrunner. An ETF listing would boost liquidity and adoption while opening the door to significant institutional inflows, boosting XLM’s prospects.

Adding further legitimacy, the US Department of Commerce recently began posting quarterly GDP data on the Stellar blockchain. This creates an immutable, publicly auditable record, enhancing transparency. 

The adoption by a governmental entity serves as a strong endorsement of Stellar’s technology, potentially attracting institutional interest and reinforcing its utility for real-world asset tokenization.

While broader market volatility remains a risk, these developments collectively suggest a favorable outlook for XLM as September progresses.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/stellar-xlm-rally-september-outlook/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
Union
U$0.0105-16.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09877-2.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205-8.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Figma's Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn't a Bitcoin Treasury

Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties