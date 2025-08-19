Can Unilabs Continue Generational Run? Expert Compares Upside to XRP’s 550% Rise in 2018

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 22:10
XRP
XRP$2.9189-5.24%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000771+0.26%

xrp2 (1) AD 4nXe SKRlgTgj PB6VldEktnaBshZZ1JdVzCm VUqB12r HIuDaLqsjghDHkNwEpsZKtt9nvAFFQfpt9iARQiAbXVagraQNw7bJtiradI3FOMHm47mhFAwciUJwZBLpDcvM80suP8CNU5TBHfTKg2pLM?key=4IZph32LjDE

The XRP price is yielding to the weight of the recent macroeconomic trends, falling in its daily, weekly, and monthly charts. Data also shows that Ripple has dropped in its security rankings, casting doubt in the minds of investors.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is rewriting market narratives with its advanced AI products and passive income propositions. Crypto commentators are now predicting the coin to surge 550% like XRP did in 2018.

XRP Price Slumps Amid Security Concerns and Market Pressure

The XRP price experienced an outsized rally in the first quarter of 2018, surging 550% from $0.60 to an all time high of $3.92. The surge was driven by Ripple’s offering of seamless cross border transactions.

While Ripple remains a top global solution network, the emergence of other platforms has channelled notable traffic away from the protocol. On the market front, XRP price is sitting at $3 following strong bearish pressure over the past week.

AD 4nXel5cbCq4nIfWVBKlEppiuqcoMjGLSc66t7i ZhN8bH e1wgrHd8U1c7uSiEVQupCki5T6JDvnQ60twrmld2T9pDumnMgtSKhIukLivy mKWhhvcEuwFtupS66i40Wid3oMQygLYx QVjvE5tMwRg?key=4IZph32LjDE

Source: CoinCodex

On top of that, XRP recorded only 13 green trading days in the past month. Adding to this downtrend, the Ripple Ledger, which powers the XRP token, is ranked lowest for security in Kaiko’s latest ranking, with a score of 41 out of 100.

The XRP price crash is further compounded by Ripple’s monthly release of 1 billion tokens which sometimes triggers concerns over sell offs. 

In light of this, experts are skeptical of a potential XRP price rally soon, especially with some technicals flashing bearish signals. As a result, traders are now watching the asset for its next move.

Meanwhile, many analysts have now bet on Unilabs Finance to mirror the XRP price surge of 2021, highlighting its impressive 

UNIL Presale Soars Past $13M as Analysts Eye XRP-Like Rally

Unilabs Finance is attracting strong attention as its presale moves rapidly. Having secured over $13 million in funding, about 1.9 billion UNIL tokens are now distributed among holders. 

The token is currently sold at just $0.0097, with the next stage expected to push its price higher. Traders can secure a 40% bonus on their next purchase by using the code ‘UNIL40’.

Analysts suggest that UNIL’s momentum could mirror historic crypto rallies such as the XRP price 550% jump in 2018. Supposing UNIL follows a similar path, its value could climb to around $0.063, delivering massive gains to early movers.

Investors’ confidence is quickly building around UNIL, fueling expectations that it could be one of 2025’s most rewarding tokens, replicating the Ripple price surge in 2018.

Unilabs Finance: Next-Gen Investing for Everyday Traders

Unilabs Finance stands out thanks to its user-focused tools, designed to appeal to everyday investors. With the XRP price currently down, Unilabs’ smart trading tools could help traders spot the next market opening with ease.

Here are some key features of Unilabs Finance:

  • Unilabs features the AI Market Pulse, designed to spot crypto projects with strong growth potential. By analyzing key trends, it could deliver actionable insights into the adoption of Ripple and its overall activity.
  • Unilabs offers an intelligent Early Access Scoring System that evaluates new projects and delivers data backed rankings.
  • Adding to its ecosystem, Unilabs runs a next-generation mining pool powered by advanced hardware, including H1000 GPUs. 
  • For memecoin traders, Unilabs’ dedicated Memecoin Identification Tool could help traders catch emerging trends before they peak.
  • The Stablecoin Savings Account incorporates fiat pegged investment pools, allowing users to earn through secure passive options.
  • UNIL token holders have access to attractive rewards and perks, including a 122% staking APY.

In addition, the platform is packed with AI backed financial instruments which include the AI Fund, BTC Fund, RWA Fund, and Mining Fund. Together, these smart funds could allow users to benefit from returns across multiple market fronts.

Unilabs Finance: The Next XRP-Like Breakout?

The XRP price has seen historic highs, including its explosive 550% rise in 2018 that cemented Ripple’s position in the crypto space. However, its momentum has slowed, leaving many to search for the next project capable of delivering impressive gains.

Unilabs Finance is demonstrating remarkable strength, having raised over $13 million in its ongoing ICO, alongside the deployment of innovative AI tools. If XRP’s past rally shows what’s possible, UNIL may be the token poised to capture that same generational upside in the years ahead.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)