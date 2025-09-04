Can XRP Price Rally to $10? AI Weighs in on Ripple’s Next Big Move as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 4400% Run

The long-term value of XRP is the focus of debate, with some traders trading on ambitious targets of $10. Recent gossip has been fueled by AI-based models highlighting XRP’s institutional appeal and legal clarity following a decade of SEC battles. However, while XRP’s trajectory remains closely tied to external factors, many retail investors are already looking toward emerging meme projects like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which some speculate could deliver outsized returns from its presale momentum.

XRP Crypto News: Is a $10 Rally Feasible?

The prospect of XRP reaching $10 has been a favorite tale among the crypto fraternity. While the idea may sound appealing, analysts caution that this would have to occur with a rare combination of catalysts. The most recent trading data shows XRP approaching its 2021 highs, with sentiment closely tied to Bitcoin’s performance and overall liquidity levels. Deepseek estimates predict that while XRP will likely rally significantly, the $10 price point is more of a medium- to longer-term target, possibly sometime between 2028 and 2030. Short-term estimates place XRP between $1.50 and $3.40 sometime in late 2025 if current conditions persist. Some of these dynamics need to converge to break past these levels.

What Supports the Bull Case?

Regulatory Clarity – Ripple’s partial victory over the SEC has boosted confidence, reducing the legal uncertainty that has long haunted XRP adoption.

ETF and Liquidity Flows – AI models highlight that approval of an XRP ETF could significantly shift demand, similar to what ETH ETFs have done for Ethereum.

Macro Environment – Broader conditions, such as a weakening dollar or capital rotation into altcoins, could strengthen XRP’s positioning.

Institutional Partnerships – RippleNet rollout, with bank integrations that could further enhance XRP’s real-world usability.

Still, risks remain. Analysts highlight that breaking $3.40 resistance is the first significant hurdle. Without consistent momentum, XRP may remain in lower ranges despite positive headlines.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Different Kind of Meme

While XRP leans on institutional adoption and compliance narratives, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) represents the other side of the crypto spectrum: high community energy, viral branding, and infrastructure-led innovation. Currently priced at just $0.0021 in presale, LILPEPE has already raised more than $22.8 million from its $25.4 million target. With over 91% of tokens sold, demand shows no signs of slowing. Little Pepe is not dependent on internet culture like other meme coins.It is constructing its Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, advertising faster transaction speeds, reduced costs, and improved anti-bot security. On top of that, it’s launching the Pepe Pump Pad, a meme coin launchpad that requires LILPEPE as gas for all new token deployments. This design could sustain perpetual demand for the token as more meme projects enter the ecosystem. Investors are also drawn to Little Pepe’s emphasis on transparency and security, with anti-rug pull safeguards and liquidity locks already in place. With a viral marketing push and community initiatives like a $777,000 giveaway program, LILPEPE is positioning itself as more than a speculative meme; it aims to be an ecosystem leader. Some analysts have floated speculative scenarios in which LILPEPE could climb 4,400% or more by late 2025 if momentum sustains through exchange listings and Layer-2 adoption. While those numbers remain projections rather than guarantees, the presale activity indicates strong market appetite for what could become the next breakout meme coin.

Conclusion

XRP’s path to $10 is possible but remains a long-term bet reliant on institutional integration, favorable regulation, and broader market cycles. By contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a near-term entry point for investors seeking exposure to high-growth potential in the meme coin sector. With presale stages nearly sold out and ecosystem innovation at its core, LILPEPE is drawing attention as a project that blends cultural hype with tangible infrastructure. For those curious, exploring the Little Pepe presale or joining the community could be the first step toward engaging in what may become one of 2025’s most talked-about projects.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.