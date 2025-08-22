Canada Industrial Product Price (MoM) registered at 0.7% above expectations (0.3%) in July

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 08:44
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021817-2.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001803+42.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001392-4.32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013864--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000842+7.67%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canada-industrial-product-price-mom-registered-at-07-above-expectations-03-in-july-202508211230

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Is Britain about to fall behind the U.S. in the stablecoin race?
U
U$0.0133-22.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 08:00
Share
Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

A Bitcoiner fell victim to a social engineering attack after being approached by impostors posing as hardware wallet support, losing 783 BTC worth $91 million. A Bitcoiner lost $91 million in a single transaction to a social engineering attack on Tuesday, with funds then sent to a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.The victim was deceived by impostors posing as crypto exchange and hardware wallet support, losing 783 Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction, ZachXBT said in an X post on Thursday.Blockchain data shows the theft occurred on Tuesday at 11:06 am UTC, and the exploiter started laundering the stolen funds a day later through the Bitcoin privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet to conceal the trail of the stolen funds, ZachXBT said. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,454.31-0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10201-3.28%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000019+90.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:38
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-4.48%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Cold Wallet’s 50x ROI Potential & 100% Cashback Rewards Outshine TRUMP Coin’s Political Hype & HBAR’s ETF Buzz in 2025!