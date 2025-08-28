Canada’s First Spot XRP ETF Jumps Nearly 38% Since Launch

North America’s first spot XRP exchange-traded fund is delivering strong returns despite ongoing market volatility.
The Evolve XRP ETF (XRP.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed Tuesday at $13.53, up 3.2% on the day and 37.6% higher since its June 18 debut. On Wednesday it closed at $13.51.
The product, launched by Evolve Funds Group, is the second spot XRP ETF worldwide, following Brazil’s Hashdex fund.
ETF Options and Fees
Evolve offers the ETF in multiple versions, including CAD-hedged (XRPP) and CAD non-hedged (XRPP.B), with management fees capped at 0.89%. While the fund initially tracked XRP’s choppy performance, recent gains have shifted investor sentiment in its favor.
U.S. Approval on the Horizon
Attention now turns to the United States, where several asset managers—including Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, Grayscale, 21Shares, CoinShares, Canary, and Bitwise—are awaiting decisions on their own spot XRP ETF filings.
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts estimate a 95% chance of approval this year, with key deadlines between October 18 and October 25.
If greenlit, the funds would list on Cboe’s BZX Exchange, potentially accelerating institutional adoption and adding momentum to XRP’s market performance.
The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Source: https://coindoo.com/canadas-first-spot-xrp-etf-jumps-nearly-38-since-launch/