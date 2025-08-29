Canadian Firm Luxxfolio Announces $72M Pivot From Bitcoin Mining to Litecoin Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 15:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,342-2,03%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 859,49-2,69%
Movement
MOVE$0,1226-1,04%
FORM
FORM$3,6596+4,94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019502+5,70%

Canadian company Luxxfolio has built on its shift from Bitcoin mining to establishing its own Litecoin treasury. The firm plans to raise $72.6 million to expand its LTC holdings while boosting long-term shareholder value.

Luxxfolio Expands Litecoin Treasury Strategy With $72M Move

Former Bitcoin mining firm Luxxfolio has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators. This would enable it to raise up to CAD $100 million (approximately US$72.6 million) to increase its Litecoin holdings. This would be in securities over the next 25 months. 

CEO Tomek Antoniak described the filing as a vital step in enabling the firm to act swiftly on growth opportunities, particularly in LTC’s infrastructure and treasury programs.

Once primarily known for Bitcoin mining operations, the firm completed its final transition in July. The company became the first publicly traded firm to officially anchor its treasury in Litecoin. Following a $2.5 million private placement, Luxxfolio expanded its reserves to 20,084 LTC. 

This represents a significant increase from 30,020 litoshis per share as of March 31, 2025, to roughly 75,539 litoshis per share.  The increase demonstrates the company’s unique treasury strategy and represents a Litecoin-per-share yield of 151.6%.

Additionally, Trump’s Thumzup Media recently approved plans to expand its cryptocurrency strategy by including LTC in its treasury, alongside other significant digital assets. 

Luxxfolio Joins Rising Number of Firms Embracing Treasury Strategy

The former Bitcoin mining firm has now joined the growing number of companies moving into treasuries. The trend was amplified with moves from Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm. The firm, Strategy, now owns over 3% of BTC’s supply after its latest purchase. This has set the benchmark for treasury adoption.

It is also worth mentioning that Bitmine, led by Tom Lee, is nearing 5% of Ethereum’s supply. The firm already holds 1.7 million ETH but would need an additional 4.3 million ETH  to reach that goal. If achieved, it would further establish Bitmine as the largest ETH treasury holder.

Furthermore, B Strategy announced plans to launch a $1 billion BNB treasury company. YZi Labs supports this move as the demand for BNB rises near record highs. This change shows that treasuries are expanding from Bitcoin to other leading tokens.

However, Luxxfolio is facing financial difficulties, including ongoing losses and low liquidity in its stock. Creating a Litecoin treasury could help the company address these problems. Also, the company’s move away from Bitcoin mining shows how firms are diversifying their cryptocurrency holdings.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/canadian-firm-luxxfolio-announces-72m-pivot-from-bitcoin-mining-to-litecoin-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0,10459-1,35%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0637-8,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0,05576-6,06%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014563-3,32%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001216-3,41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0,01594-3,10%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000738-9,66%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10459-1,35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption