Canadian XRP ETF Hits Record AUM — Could Institutional Demand Push XRP Above $3.50?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 16:14
SIX
SIX$0.02154+0.46%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013027-4.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10154-1.17%
XRP
XRP$3.0162+1.79%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03605-0.96%

A groundbreaking milestone has been achieved by a Canadian XRP ETF, reaching an unprecedented peak in assets under management. This remarkable surge prompts speculation on whether institutional interest might drive XRP's value beyond $3.50. The article delves into this development and examines which digital currencies are poised for growth in the burgeoning crypto market.

XRP on the Rise: Will It Continue to Climb?

Source: tradingview 

XRP is trading between $2.74 and $2.97. It's showing a notable climb over the past six months, rising over 27%. Buyers are eyeing the next key level at $3.07. If XRP breaks through, the next target could be around $3.30. This represents a potential gain of over 10% from its current position. While the short-term trend has been a little shaky, there’s hope for more upward movement. With momentum indicators looking steady, XRP enthusiasts are optimistic about its growth potential, though it faces a test against its current moving averages. Institutional inflows through the record-breaking Canadian ETF could provide the catalyst for a decisive breakout. If demand from large players continues to mount, the much-discussed $3.50 level may come into focus sooner than expected.

Conclusion

The recent surge in assets under management for the Canadian ETF suggests heightened institutional interest in XRP. This influx of investment might drive XRP's price beyond $3.50. Institutional demand often boosts market confidence and can lead to stronger price performance. The increasing interest underscores XRP's growing appeal to larger investors. If current trends persist, XRP's value could see significant gains, fueled by continued adoption and investment.

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10154-1.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.16232+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+30.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001706+1.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.43%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Share
Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Draft guidance allows lower regulatory capital for permissionless blockchain assets with proper risk controls
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01497-25.15%
Share
Blockhead2025/09/11 16:49
Share

Trending News

More

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million