Canary Capital CEO Insists XRP ETFs Will Do $5B Inflow in First Month, Outperform Ethereum ETFs

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/30 18:35
Canary Capital CEO remains confident that the XRP ETFs will be an instant success, proposing possible outperformance of the Ethereum ETF. Steve McClurg has some bold predictions for the US XRP spot ETF. In a Friday interview, he reaffirmed his projection that the funds tracking the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would attract $5 billion in inflows in their first month of launch. XRP ETFs to Attract $5B in First Month The Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $1.46 billion in January 2024, according to data from Sosovaliue. While some may argue that it was not a full month's inflow, as the ETFs started trading on January 11, 2024, the ETFs had a cumulative net inflow of $3.26 billion as of February 12, 2024, a month later. On the other hand, the Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $483 million in July 2024 and a net outflow of $5.70 million exactly one month after their debut. Notably, a considerable factor contributing to these underwhelming statistics was the outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). However, the Canary CEO expects the XRP spot ETFs to become the best-performing investment product once they finally launch. He suggested that the ETFs would outdo both the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs with a $5 billion inflow in the first month. Meanwhile, the comments come as the chances of an XRP ETF in 2025 continue to rise. Barron shared that the chances of their launch this year stood at 86%—currently at 87%—suggesting increased confidence among market users. McClurg agrees with this optimistic outlook, suggesting that XRP, along with other assets like HBAR, Litecoin, and Solana, will launch before the end of 2025. He also added that the existence of the XRP futures products further enhances their likelihood of entering the market before year end. XRP to Outperform Ethereum ETFs Meanwhile, the Canary Capital CEO went further to predict that the XRP ETFs would outperform the Ethereum spot ETFs, citing several reasons. First, he noted that aside from Bitcoin, XRP is the most popular token on Wall Street, a factor that would drive its instant ETF success. Notably, the XRP community is one of the most vibrant in the crypto space, and demand for the XRPL native token is massive. Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie attested to this in a recent interview, noting that they call it the XRP Army for a reason. Additionally, McClurg believes that XRP ETFs would outperform their Ethereum counterparts simply from a “pure financial services” standpoint. This aligns with his earlier statement that XRP has a clear and somewhat distinct use case in the payment industry. While some argue that XRP has a contender, the token is a leader in the cross-border settlement scene. Its clear financial utility could ensure that an XRP-focused investment vehicle attracts better inflows than Ethereum did. Interestingly, an earlier report highlighted that the price of XRP would see notable upside if XRP ETFs record the projected $5 billion inflow. Specifically, it could reach $26 per coin, with a market cap of $1.36 trillion.

PetroChina onderzoekt stablecoins voor energiebetalingen

PetroChina onderzoekt stablecoins voor energiebetalingen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   PetroChina bekijkt de inzet van stablecoins bij grensoverschrijdende energiehandel. Daarmee haakt het bedrijf in op China's bredere strategie om de yuan een sterkere internationale positie te geven en minder afhankelijk te worden van de Amerikaanse dollar. De nieuwe regelgeving in Hong Kong biedt precies de juiste omstandigheden om dit te verkennen. Sinds de invoering van strikte stablecoin-regels in Hong Kong onderzoekt PetroChina hoe yuan-gedekte stablecoins gebruikt kunnen worden voor internationale betalingen. Dat kan de manier waarop olie en gas wereldwijd verhandeld worden volledig veranderen en de yuan een stevigere plek geven in het financiële verkeer. PetroChina en de opkomst van stablecoins in energiehandel De keuze van PetroChina om stablecoins te onderzoeken wijst op een kantelpunt in de energiehandel. Transacties kunnen sneller en goedkoper verlopen dan via oude vertrouwde systemen zoals SWIFT. In Shenzhen draaien al pilots die laten zien dat betalingen binnen enkele seconden afgerond zijn, terwijl traditionele afwikkeling dagen kan kosten. Daarnaast beperkt het gebruik van stablecoins het verlies door wisselkoersen, een voordeel dat in grote energiedeals zwaar weegt. Hong Kong's stablecoin wetgeving als startpunt Per 1 augustus 2025 heeft Hong Kong een nieuw kader voor stablecoins ingevoerd. Uitgevers moeten vanaf nu werken met volledige reserves, een stevig startkapitaal en strikte naleving van anti-witwasregels. Dat maakt de stad aantrekkelijk voor partijen als PetroChina die willen experimenteren met digitale valuta in de internationale handel. Licentieaanvragen zijn sinds de zomer geopend, waardoor bedrijven de kans hebben om hun projecten onder officieel toezicht te starten. Yuan internationalisering en geopolitieke impact Het gebruik van stablecoins past naadloos in de Chinese ambitie om de yuan internationaal meer gewicht te geven. Door yuan-backed stablecoins in te zetten kan PetroChina de dominantie van de Amerikaanse dollar in de energiehandel verminderen. Daarmee gaat het niet alleen om financiële voordelen, maar ook om geopolitieke verschuivingen. Een sterkere yuan geeft landen de mogelijkheid om buiten de dollar om te handelen, wat de machtsverhoudingen in de wereldhandel kan veranderen. PetroChina en stablecoins: tussen innovatie en risico Het onderzoek van PetroChina staat nog aan het begin, maar de potentie is duidelijk. Snellere betalingen, lagere transactiekosten en minder afhankelijkheid van de dollar maken het een aantrekkelijke optie. Of PetroChina daadwerkelijk de stap zet naar structureel gebruik, hangt af van technologische resultaten en politieke beslissingen. Eén ding is zeker: stablecoins zijn uitgegroeid tot een serieuze factor in de toekomst van de energiehandel.
