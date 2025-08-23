Canary Capital Files Amended S-1 For XRP ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:59
U
U$0,018+24,13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005276+8,51%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10242+1,60%
Movement
MOVE$0,1356+7,02%
XRP
XRP$3,0768+7,88%

Canary Capital Group has filed an updated S-1 to the SEC regarding their proposed Canary XRP ETF. The move is seen as a major step toward mainstream adoption of the Ripple-associated token in U.S. markets.

Canary Capital Positions XRP for Mainstream Investment After Amended Spot ETF Filing

The SEC document shows that the updated registration statement outlines plan for the fund to list on the Cboe BXZ Exchange. It would provide investors with direct exposure to XRP without requiring them to hold the digital asset themselves.

The Canary XRP ETF is a Delaware statutory trust. Their investment aim is to follow the movement of the XRP. It relies on the CoinDesk XRP CCIXber 60m New York Rate as their reference rate.

The fund will own XRP and custody arrangements will be provided through the services of a designated trust company. This ETF should be more attractive to investors who want access to a cryptocurrency in a more transparent and simple way. It is a contrast to futures-based products that use derivatives.

After approval, shares of the ETF could be owned by investors via traditional brokerage accounts and traded on Cboe BZX exchange. Investors would benefit from the price changes of XRP without having to deal with the need of managing a wallet or trading on crypto exchanges. This mirrors the structure of existing Bitcoin spot ETFs, but with a focus on Ripple’s native token.

A previous SEC decision delay has not deterred Canary Capital. With its amended filing, the firm joins a small but expanding group of issuers betting on demand for crypto-backed exchange-traded products

Filing Notes Risks as Approval Optimism Increases

The disclosure also reveals some of the pertinent risks. The trust is not subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Therefore, holders do not receive the protection provided by a mutual fund or registered investment adviser. However, the dismissal of the XRP lawsuit could by the U.S. appeals court has further strengthened optimism around XRP’s regulatory standing.

The ETF also cautions that shutdowns at cryptocurrency exchanges or custody exploits can result in large losses. Nevertheless, this action indicates a greater optimism that regulators could eventually give a green light to a spot XRP ETF. The SEC’s response will determine whether XRP will become a part of digital assets offered within the structure of regulated ETFs.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/canary-capital-files-amended-s-1-for-xrp-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3,0769+7,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02198+0,71%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003064+7,28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0,001974+7,92%
Propy
PRO$0,7467+3,33%
EDU Coin
EDU$0,1428+6,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02198+0,71%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals