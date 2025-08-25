Canary Capital files for US-made crypto ETF

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 23:51
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

Canary Capital has applied to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated exclusively to US-origin tokens. The firm filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking approval for the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF. 

According to the company’s S-1 filing submitted last Friday in Delaware, if the product is cleared, it would track the so-called Made-in-America Blockchain Index and would trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker “MRCA.” 

Moreover, the crypto investment vehicle would hold a portfolio of cryptos that meet at least one of three criteria: the asset was originally created in the US, the majority of tokens were minted domestically through native validation methods such as proof-of-work or proof-of-stake, or the protocol’s core operations are US-based.

Examples of eligible tokens include Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), and Solana (SOL), although the exact composition will depend on index methodology.

Get ready for ETF combos, Bloomberg ETF analyst says

Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who first reported the filing on social platform X on Monday, noted that an approval could spur creativity in crypto ETF proposals, and the market will see funds that are very different from the currently approved Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. 

As we’ve predicted, thanks to the category’s success, get ready for ETFs to try every combo imaginable,” Balchunas wrote.

However, he admitted that there’s an uncertainty over which tokens would definitively qualify. “I’m not even totally sure what would make it in this and what wouldn’t. Maybe easier to ask: what major coins wouldn’t be in for sure?” he posted.

The Canary American Made Crypto ETF, which is dubbed a Delaware statutory trust, will issue shares that represent beneficial interests, are continuous, and registered under the Securities Act of 1933. 

It is different from mutual funds or ETFs governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940, meaning investors will not receive protections typical of regulated investment companies. Alongside passively tracking the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, the trust could seek secondary rewards by participating in network validation activities where possible, the filing read.

According to an August 23 Cryptopolitan report, Canary Capital also submitted a revised S-1 form for another spot vehicle, the Canary XRP ETF. That fund would directly hold Ripple’s native token XRP, using the CoinDesk XRP CCIX New York Rate as its benchmark, and listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

Institutions are more optimistic about XRP fund approvals after the SEC officially dropped its remaining appeal against Ripple in early August, closing a legal dispute that began in December 2020. 

Judge Analisa Torres had issued a split decision on the SEC’s case against Ripple in July 2023, ruling that XRP qualified as a security when sold to institutional investors, but not when traded on public exchanges. About a year later, she imposed a $125 million fine on Ripple.

After Donald Trump’s reelection as the 47th President of the United States, a more crypto-friendly SEC joined Ripple in asking Torres to lift the injunction and reduce the penalty to $50 million. 

Federal Judge Torres rejected the request, stating that neither party had demonstrated “exceptional circumstances” that would outweigh the public interest in enforcing her earlier ruling. Her ruling has kept the injunction and the $125 million fine in force.

Accordingly, if jurisdiction were restored to this court, the court would deny the parties’ request to vacate the injunction and reduce the civil penalty,” she told the two entities’ attorneys.

Canary’s filings follow more proposals that have been sent to the SEC, including one from rival asset manager Grayscale Investments which submitted a registration statement to convert its existing private Avalanche Fund into a publicly traded trust. 

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$0.46791+5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01617-6.15%
U
U$0.0125-9.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.003492-10.34%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003705-8.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Explore the top must have cryptos reshaping sports, finance, and real-world utility in 2025. From BlockDAG's fan coins to Cardano, HBAR, and LINK, this list goes beyond speculation.
RealLink
REAL$0.0594+3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Chainlink
LINK$24.09-9.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

New Solana treasury eyes raising over $400 million with help from ParaFi and Pantera

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)