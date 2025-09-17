Canary Files for SEC Approval of Spot Litecoin ETF with 0.95% Fee

TLDR

Canary Capital has filed with the SEC to launch a spot Litecoin ETF with a 0.95% annual fee.

The proposed Litecoin ETF will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol LTCC.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company will secure the ETF’s Litecoin reserves.

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC will serve as the fund’s transfer agent and administrator.

The SEC is expected to make its final decision on the ETF in early October 2025.

Canary Capital has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval of a Litecoin ETF. The proposed fund will track Litecoin’s price movements and charge a 0.95% yearly fee. The filing was submitted on September 15, 2025, and aims to offer a regulated investment vehicle for Litecoin.

Canary Capital Proposes Spot Litecoin ETF Launch

Canary Capital plans to launch a spot Litecoin ETF that will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The ETF’s ticker symbol will be “LTCC.” According to the filing, Canary Capital Group LLC will sponsor the product. The firm also named CSC Delaware Trust Company as trustee for the fund.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company Inc. are listed as custodians for the Litecoin reserves. U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC will manage the fund’s transfer agent and administrative services. U.S. Bank, N.A. will act as cash custodian.

Litecoin ETF Aims for Mainstream Financial Integration

The Litecoin ETF will calculate its net asset value (NAV) daily using the CoinDesk Litecoin CCIXber 60m New York Rate. This benchmark aggregates Litecoin prices from multiple platforms to create a time-weighted average. The Litecoin ETF aims to provide investors with direct exposure to the price of Litecoin, factoring in the fund’s costs and expenses.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart commented, “@CanaryFunds updates the prospectus filing for their Litecoin ETF. Notably, the SEC will make its final decision in the first week of October.”

If approved, the Canary Litecoin ETF will mark a significant step for Litecoin’s integration into mainstream financial markets. The approval would place Litecoin among other cryptocurrencies seeking regulated investment vehicles. The SEC’s decision in early October could signal the beginning of broader cryptocurrency adoption in traditional financial markets.

The post Canary Files for SEC Approval of Spot Litecoin ETF with 0.95% Fee appeared first on CoinCentral.