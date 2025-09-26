The post Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 form for its spot Solana ETF, now named the Canary Marinade Solana ETF. The fund’s secondary objective is to earn yield for investors by staking its SOL holdings through a partnership with Marinade Finance. This filing is one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF, introducing new potential returns and unique risks. Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana SOL $194.9 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $106.22 B Vol. 24h: $11.20 B exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal. An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors. According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts. Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR HBAR $0.21 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $8.85 B Vol. 24h: $265.35 M and Litecoin LTC $102.8 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $7.85 B Vol. 24h: $538.86 M , is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian. A new model: integrating staking for yield The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose. This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards. To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive… The post Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 form for its spot Solana ETF, now named the Canary Marinade Solana ETF. The fund’s secondary objective is to earn yield for investors by staking its SOL holdings through a partnership with Marinade Finance. This filing is one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF, introducing new potential returns and unique risks. Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana SOL $194.9 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $106.22 B Vol. 24h: $11.20 B exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal. An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors. According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts. Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR HBAR $0.21 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $8.85 B Vol. 24h: $265.35 M and Litecoin LTC $102.8 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $7.85 B Vol. 24h: $538.86 M , is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian. A new model: integrating staking for yield The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose. This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards. To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive…

Canary Files for Solana Spot ETF with Marinade Staking Feature

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:13
Key Notes

  • Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 form for its spot Solana ETF, now named the Canary Marinade Solana ETF.
  • The fund’s secondary objective is to earn yield for investors by staking its SOL holdings through a partnership with Marinade Finance.
  • This filing is one of the first to formally integrate staking into a spot crypto ETF, introducing new potential returns and unique risks.

Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana

SOL
$194.9



24h volatility:
4.2%


Market cap:
$106.22 B



Vol. 24h:
$11.20 B

exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal.

An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors.


According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts.

Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR

HBAR
$0.21



24h volatility:
3.9%


Market cap:
$8.85 B



Vol. 24h:
$265.35 M

and Litecoin

LTC
$102.8



24h volatility:
2.2%


Market cap:
$7.85 B



Vol. 24h:
$538.86 M

, is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian.

A new model: integrating staking for yield

The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose.

This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards.

To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive staking provider.

The document clarifies that the custodian, BitGo, will stake the assets using Marinade’s

MNDE
$0.12



24h volatility:
4.1%


Market cap:
$67.56 M



Vol. 24h:
$3.24 M

protocol while maintaining full control of the private keys associated with the staked SOL.

For investors, the primary benefit of this model is the potential for enhanced returns. The strong demand for such products is already clear, with another staking ETF nearing $300M in assets under management.

This move comes as anticipation for a Solana ETF grows, especially after several proposed funds were recently added to the DTCC website.

While the staking model offers a competitive edge, the filing acknowledges new risks. The document notes that although the Solana network does not currently use “slashing” penalties, there is no guarantee they won’t be implemented in the future.

The fund must also manage liquidity risks associated with staking lock-up periods.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/canary-solana-spot-etf-marinade-staking/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
