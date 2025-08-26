Canary Submits ETF Filing to SEC with Focus on U.S.-Linked Crypto

By: Coincentral
2025/08/26 00:25
U
U$0.0125-7.40%
XRP
XRP$2.9586-2.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.127-3.42%
MAY
MAY$0.0467-2.36%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

TLDR

  • Canary has filed with the SEC to launch a new digital asset ETF named the American-Made Crypto ETF.
  • The ETF will track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index which focuses on U.S.-linked cryptocurrencies.
  • Assets included in the fund must be created mined, or operated mainly within the United States.
  • XRP may be considered due to its American origins and its development by U.S.-based Ripple.
  • Solana is also a strong candidate as its early development was based in the United States.

Canary has filed for a new ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed product, named the American-Made Crypto ETF, seeks to track U.S.-linked cryptocurrencies. The filing identifies the Made-in-America Blockchain Index as its primary benchmark.

Canary ETF May Include XRP for Origins

Canary’s ETF may consider XRP due to its American origins. The token was pre-mined by three engineers based in the U.S. Moreover, Ripple, headquartered in San Francisco, supports XRP and the XRP Ledger.

This U.S. linkage makes XRP a viable asset under Canary’s proposed ETF strategy. The filing emphasized inclusion of assets either created, mined, or managed in the U.S. Therefore, XRP’s developmental and operational base supports its potential eligibility.

Ripple has consistently expanded XRP’s global use while maintaining a strong U.S. operational presence. Additionally, the SEC is reviewing a separate application from Canary for a spot XRP ETF.

Solana’s U.S. Footprint Aligns with Fund Criteria

Solana may also meet Canary’s selection standards. The blockchain was founded and developed primarily in the United States. Its early engineers and core contributors were mostly based in the country.

Solana’s U.S. foundation makes it a fitting candidate for the ETF’s focus. Whale Wire CEO Jacob King stated, “Solana’s early development was firmly rooted in the United States.” He further added that Solana’s infrastructure aligns with the ETF’s U.S.-centric vision.

Since launch, Solana has remained largely operated through U.S.-based contributors. This background positions Solana alongside XRP as a strong contender for inclusion in Canary’s ETF basket.

ADA’s Protocol Design Hints at Eligibility

ADA may also enter the ETF due to its operational model. While the Cardano Foundation is based in Switzerland, much of ADA’s technical work stems from U.S.-based Input Output Global (IOG). The development arm, led by Charles Hoskinson, has offices and teams in the U.S.

The ETF filing states that protocol operations based in the U.S. qualify assets for inclusion. In that context, ADA’s structure may meet the fund’s selection criteria. Canary will assess all eligible assets before confirming its final portfolio.

Canary plans to list the ETF under the ticker “MRCA” on the Cboe BZX exchange. However, Cboe has not yet submitted the required 19b-4 application. Canary will sponsor the ETF, while CSC Delaware Trust has been appointed as trustee.

The post Canary Submits ETF Filing to SEC with Focus on U.S.-Linked Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001029-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071--%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01016-8.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-13.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-8.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003462-9.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008261-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims