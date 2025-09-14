Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images

Once in a lifetime is tonight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for the former’s undisputed super middleweight title. Can’t watch or just want some company or a plug into the boxing community while you watch the superfight? I have you covered. The prelims begin Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 pm ET.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. with the main event streaming globally on Netflix.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Updates and Results

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Álvarez (L) and Terence Crawford (R) face off as Dana White (C) looks on during Netflix's Canelo vs Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Event Preview

Canelo-Crawford is the latest superfight made possible by Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season’s enormous financial contributions and influence in the sport of boxing. The takeover has been real and so far, it has delivered more positives than negatives for the sport.

Thanks to Alalshikh and Jake Paul, boxing feels more popular now than it has been in decades.

Full Card and Results List at the Bottom

Date, Start Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on Netflix

Price: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans.

How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. You can also set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live.

Main Card

Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 Rounds

Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)

Co-Main – Super Welterweight Bout (154 lbs), 10 Rounds

Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)

WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168 lbs), 10 Rounds

Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)

Lightweight Bout (133 lbs), 10 Rounds

Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)

Prelims

Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 Rounds

Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)

Heavyweight Bout, 10 Rounds

Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256)

Super Featherweight Bout (130 lbs), 6 Rounds

Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)

Super Lightweight Bout (134 lbs), 4 Rounds

Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)

Light Heavyweight Bout (172 lbs), 10 Rounds

Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)

Super Middleweight Bout (162 lbs), 6 Rounds

Marco Verde (158) vs. Sona Akale (159.5)