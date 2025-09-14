Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 05:36
Chainbase
C$0,25878+11,85%
MemeCore
M$2,41438+10,08%
Threshold
T$0,0171+2,02%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004126-2,04%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0727+0,96%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01793-1,53%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Once in a lifetime is tonight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for the former’s undisputed super middleweight title. Can’t watch or just want some company or a plug into the boxing community while you watch the superfight? I have you covered. The prelims begin Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 pm ET.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. with the main event streaming globally on Netflix.

Once the card begins, I’ll have results on the fights and round-by-round updates and highlights from Canelo-Crawford.

Keep refreshing as the most recent updates will appear at the top of the page.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Updates and Results

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Álvarez (L) and Terence Crawford (R) face off as Dana White (C) looks on during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

Main Event Preview

Canelo-Crawford is the latest superfight made possible by Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season’s enormous financial contributions and influence in the sport of boxing. The takeover has been real and so far, it has delivered more positives than negatives for the sport.

Thanks to Alalshikh and Jake Paul, boxing feels more popular now than it has been in decades.

Full Card and Results List at the Bottom

Date, Start Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix)
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on Netflix
  • Price: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans.
  • How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. You can also set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live.

Main Card

Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 Rounds
Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)

Co-Main – Super Welterweight Bout (154 lbs), 10 Rounds
Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)

WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168 lbs), 10 Rounds
Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)

Lightweight Bout (133 lbs), 10 Rounds
Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)

Prelims

Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 Rounds
Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)

Heavyweight Bout, 10 Rounds
Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256)

Super Featherweight Bout (130 lbs), 6 Rounds
Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)

Super Lightweight Bout (134 lbs), 4 Rounds
Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)

Light Heavyweight Bout (172 lbs), 10 Rounds
Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)

Super Middleweight Bout (162 lbs), 6 Rounds
Marco Verde (158) vs. Sona Akale (159.5)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/13/canelo-alvarez-vs-terence-crawford-live-results-highlights-reactions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:00
Share
XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0,14765+0,76%
XRP
XRP$3,119+0,19%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02974-1,65%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
Share
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
GET
GET$0,008415+5,01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27,1935+5,79%
READY
READY$0,0148+53,68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto