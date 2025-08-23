Cango Inc., the new miner on the block

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:09
Bitcoin mining is the network-wide competition through which cryptographic solutions are generated that match specific criteria. Correct solutions are rewarded in the form of Bitcoin and fees to miners who manage to solve the problem first. Mining is done by miners using hardware and software to generate this solution.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is one of the top 5 publicly listed Bitcoin miners in the world. Formerly an automotive transaction business, the company has embarked on a bold restructuring to fully embrace its new identity as a leading global Bitcoin mining company and has already made great strides in the crypto and energy sector.

New vision, new team

Earlier this year, Cango finalized the sale of its entire People’s Republic of China operations for approximately US$351.94 million in cash, signaling a decisive exit from its legacy market. Following this, on June 2, 2025, Cango’s co-founders sold 10 million Class B ordinary shares to Enduring Wealth Capital Limited for US$70 million, reducing founder control and aligning the company with institutional governance standards.

The transformation culminated on July 23, 2025, with the appointment of a new leadership team, including Mr. Xin Jin as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Peng Yu as CEO and Director, Mr. Chang-Wei Chiu as Director, Mr. Yongyi Zhang as CFO, and Mr. Simon Ming Yeung Tang as CIO. This leadership lineup, with expertise in digital-asset infrastructure, finance, and energy investments, underscores Cango’s commitment to driving innovation in the global digital asset space.

Operational excellence in an asset-light model

Cango operates an asset-light growth model, scaling quickly through colocation/on-rack deployments while selectively acquiring sites to secure long-term energy diversity and infrastructure access. This asset-light approach allows the company to better manage capital expenditure and acquire sites that have diversified energy sources, which can be leveraged as part of its growing expertise in the energy sector.

Operationally, the company has achieved significant production milestones. Cango’s deployed hashrate surged to 50 EH/s following a series of acquisitions in July. During the month, the company produced 650.5 Bitcoins, with an average daily production of 20.99 Bitcoins, an almost 25% increase in production when compared to June’s production output.

Energy optimization for sustainable mining and HPC power

Cango’s global footprint spans North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa, providing access to stable, low-cost energy sources and opportunities to integrate renewable power into its operations.

The company’s “Energy + HPC” model links power procurement with high-performance computing capacity, positioning Cango to support AI-driven data centers alongside its mining operations. This opens a host of diversified revenue opportunities wherein investors can gain access to operationally leveraged exposure to multiple sectors through an integrated business model.

In August 2025, Cango announced the acquisition of a fully operational 50 MW mining facility in Georgia, USA. This transaction represents Cango’s first step to steadily increase its portfolio of owned and operated mining facilities.

HODL treasury strategy

Cango’s disciplined mine and hold strategy for its growing Bitcoin treasury, combined with robust financial reserves from its recent divestiture, underpins its financial resilience and commitment to long-term shareholder value creation in the evolving digital asset landscape

As of August 1, 2025, Cango holds 4,529.7 BTC valued at approximately US$512 million. The company has not sold any self-mined Bitcoin to date, reinforcing a long-term view of the asset’s appreciation potential.

Cango also maintains a triple-trigger liquidity framework, which prioritizes collateralized Bitcoin financing and allows selective sales only upon predefined price, liquidity, or capital expenditure conditions, balancing upside capture with operational flexibility.

A final word

Cango enters this new chapter with the scale of a top-five global miner, the flexibility of an asset-light model, and the staying power of a well-capitalized treasury. By pairing its mining operations with HPC-ready infrastructure and a disciplined energy strategy, the company is building a multi-sector growth platform designed to create sustained value through the next cycles of both Bitcoin and broader computing demand.

For more information on Cango, please check out their official website.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/cango-inc-the-new-miner-on-the-block/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
