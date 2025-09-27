Cango mines 141 Bitcoin worth $15.4 million

Key Takeaways

Cango mined 141 BTC this week, bringing total holdings to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025.

The firm has steadily accumulated Bitcoin throughout 2025, including 664 BTC mined in August.

Cango, a NYSE-listed Chinese firm that pivoted from auto trading to Bitcoin mining, said on X that it mined 141 BTC worth $15.4 million this week.

In August, the company reported mining 664 BTC, lifting its total holdings to 5,193 BTC. With the latest September update, Cango’s stack has climbed to 5,708.3 BTC as of Sept. 26, 2025.