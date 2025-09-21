Cannabis firm Flora Growth launches $401M treasury backing Zero Gravity

Nasdaq-listed Flora Growth will rebrand to ZeroStack after raising $401 million to support 0G, a decentralized AI blockchain training 107B-parameter models.

Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm Flora Growth has launched a $401 million treasury initiative to back Zero Gravity (0G), a blockchain project focused on powering decentralized AI infrastructure.

The move comes through a private placement deal combining $35 million in cash with $366 million in in-kind digital assets, primarily denominated in 0G tokens. As part of the transaction, Flora will rebrand as ZeroStack while retaining its Nasdaq ticker, FLGC, according to a Friday announcement.

Solana (SOL) treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) led the deal, alongside Hexstone Capital and Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd, with participation from firms including Dao5, Abstract Ventures and Dispersion Capital.

