Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption.Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption.

Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster institutional adoption

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/25 02:09

Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption.

Summary
  • Canton Network has integrated Chainlink to leverage solutions like Data Streams and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to accelerate adoption.
  • The strategic partnership also sees Chainlink Labs join Canton Network as a super validator.
  • Chainlink’s total value secured recently hit $100 billion.

Canton, a permissionless blockchain for institutional finance, is joining forces with Chainlink amid a strategic partnership that will see it adopt Chainlink’s Data Streams, SmartData and cross-chain interoperability protocol, as well as join the Chainlink Scale program. 

The platform’s integration of data streams and CCIP among other solutions will help bolster overall adoption of the Canton Network by institutions, the team said in a blog post. Chainlink (LINK)’s footprint in the decentralized finance market has seen its total value secured surpass $100 billion, while its network has powered over $25 trillion in transaction value.

Canton Network’s move to join the Chainlink Scale program enables it to bring the oracle network’s services to institutions, with key benefits including cost-efficient and secure integration. As for expansion, Cantom says it includes leveraging Chainlink to advance adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, payments, and digital identity on the Canton Network.

Adoption by large banks and financial institutions

Canton Network counts major banks and financial heavyweights among its participants, including BNP Paribas, HSBC, Bank of America, Bank of China, Banco Santander, Morgan Stanley, SBI Digital Asset Holdings, and Nasdaq.

The blockchain processes roughly $280 billion in daily repos and runs on an ecosystem of more than 500 validators, including 30 designated super validators.

One of those, Chainlink Labs, brings its widely adopted infrastructure—already integrated by Swift, Mastercard, Fidelity International, Euroclear, UBS, and ANZ, as well as top DeFi protocols Aave and GMX—to the network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4727+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+3.11%
MetYa
MET$0.2324+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.016504+32.33%
Union
U$0.010235+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+1.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO