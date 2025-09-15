Capital B Acquires 2,249 BTC as Bitcoin Reaches $116K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:29
B
B$0.53344+0.21%
Threshold
T$0.01646-2.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,915.39-1.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09163-7.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.1536+3.96%

Key Notes

  • Capital B bought 48 more BTC through fresh fundraising worth $5.6 million.
  • The company’s total holdings have risen to 2,249 BTC, with a potential increase to 2,267.
  • Bitcoin trades above $116K but faces resistance ahead of the Fed’s September 17 meeting.

Capital B, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has completed a series of capital increases to further strengthen its Bitcoin

BTC
$115 779



24h volatility:
0.1%


Market cap:
$2.31 T



Vol. 24h:
$33.24 B

reserves.

The move comes as Bitcoin briefly crossed $116,000, extending its gains by almost 5% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data.


Capital B Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury

In a press release, Capital B confirmed the completion of multiple fundraising rounds, acquiring 48 additional bitcoins worth approximately $5.6 million.

The company finalized a capital increase at $2.03 per share, raising about $2.12 million, which funded the purchase of 17 BTC valued at $2 million.

A second round priced at $1.99 per share raised $2.94 million, fully subscribed by the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund, allowing for the acquisition of twenty-four BTC worth $2.82 million.

Additionally, Fulgur Ventures subscribed to 1.25 million ordinary shares at $0.64 per share, for a total of $824,000, which was used to acquire 7 BTC.

Interestingly, Capital B’s accumulation strategy has already delivered exceptional results in 2025.

Since the start of the year, the group has reported a bitcoin yield of 1,536.6 percent, translating into a gain of 614.6 bitcoins and over $71.3 million in profit.

Total Holdings and Strategic Outlook

Following these purchases, Capital B and its Luxembourg-based subsidiary now hold a total of 2,249 bitcoins, acquired at $242.4 million with an average price of $107,902 per coin.

The company also revealed that an additional capital increase is expected to finance the purchase of about 18 more bitcoins, which would lift total holdings to 2,267.

Bitcoin Above $116K Amid Fed Anticipation

Bitcoin holds above $116K, currently trading above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages at $113,500 and $113,000, respectively. Still, skeptics remain cautious.

Economist and long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has warned that the cryptocurrency could be topping out just days before the Federal Open Market Committee’s September 17 meeting.

With analysts widely expecting at least a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, Schiff argued that moving forward with monetary easing while inflation remains high could prove to be a major policy misstep.

Schiff added that Bitcoin has underperformed when compared to gold and silver. The fact that BTC is still “15% below its 2021 peak priced in gold” should be a concern, the economist added.

Schiff also pointed out that equities like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have reached record levels, further showcasing Bitcoin’s relative underperformance. However, with institutional craze refusing to die down, BTC remains one of the best crypto to buy.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/capital-b-acquires-2249-btc-bitcoin-116k/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
Sidekick
K$0.1791-19.17%
Union
U$0.019397+54.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1238-5.35%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
Share
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00413-5.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372-6.02%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Share
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
MemeCore
M$2.50154-3.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 16:24
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML and KYC Systems to Elevate Compliance Standards

Solana Price Prediction: Could SOL Reach New Highs In 2025 As Layer Brett Tops The Crypto Trending Charts