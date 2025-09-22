Capital B announced the acquisition of 551 Bitcoins for €54.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,800.

PANews reported on September 22nd that French listed company Capital B announced the completion of two rounds of capital increase totaling € 58.1 million , with subscriptions from Adam Back and institutional investors respectively. The funds were used to acquire 551 Bitcoins. The company currently holds 2,800 Bitcoins, with a total value of € 261 million, at an average purchase price of € 93,205 per coin. The BTC yield on Bitcoin holdings has reached 1,651.2% year-to-date, and 27.8% this quarter. This capital increase does not involve any additional dilution of shares, and all Bitcoin is held in custody at Taurus in Switzerland.
