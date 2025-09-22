Capital B announced the acquisition of 551 Bitcoins for €54.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,800.

PANews reported on September 22nd that French listed company Capital B announced the completion of two rounds of capital increase totaling € 58.1 million , with subscriptions from Adam Back and institutional investors respectively. The funds were used to acquire 551 Bitcoins. The company currently holds 2,800 Bitcoins, with a total value of € 261 million, at an average purchase price of € 93,205 per coin. The BTC yield on Bitcoin holdings has reached 1,651.2% year-to-date, and 27.8% this quarter. This capital increase does not involve any additional dilution of shares, and all Bitcoin is held in custody at Taurus in Switzerland. PANews reported on September 22nd that French listed company Capital B announced the completion of two rounds of capital increase totaling € 58.1 million , with subscriptions from Adam Back and institutional investors respectively. The funds were used to acquire 551 Bitcoins. The company currently holds 2,800 Bitcoins, with a total value of € 261 million, at an average purchase price of € 93,205 per coin. The BTC yield on Bitcoin holdings has reached 1,651.2% year-to-date, and 27.8% this quarter. This capital increase does not involve any additional dilution of shares, and all Bitcoin is held in custody at Taurus in Switzerland.