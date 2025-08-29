Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction and Analysis for August 30

Cardano price today is trading near $0.84, slipping after repeated failures to hold above $0.90. The token has faced renewed pressure this week as outflows intensified and sentiment soured following news that the U.S. government’s blockchain data initiative did not include ADA.

Spot flows highlight the stress. On August 29, ADA recorded net outflows of $6.88 million, extending a pattern of persistent selling that has weighed on price through late August.

While ADA remains supported by its broader ascending structure, the absence of positive catalysts compared to rivals like Solana and Ethereum leaves the asset vulnerable to deeper corrective moves unless buyers reclaim control above key resistance.

Cardano Price Struggles Near Resistance

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, ADA continues to move within a wide consolidation band, capped by the $0.86–$0.90 zone. Repeated rejections at this level have limited upside momentum, while support clusters are layered between $0.81 and $0.77, aligning with the 50- and 100-day EMAs. RSI sits around 56, suggesting momentum has cooled without yet entering oversold territory. The 200-day EMA at …

