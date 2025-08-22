Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 23

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 15:55
Cardano-ADA-Price-Prediction-Analysis

The Cardano price today is at $0.86, up 0.8% in the last session as buyers attempt to stabilize the market after a week-long pullback. On the 4-hour chart, ADA is trading inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, with trendline support holding around $0.85 and resistance capped near $0.95.

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The price is now in a key demand zone that has led to rallies up to $0.97 in the past. If this base holds, ADA might get another chance to test the upper limit. But if it doesn’t stay above $0.85, the price could go back down to $0.80.

Why Is The Cardano Price Going Down Today?

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The drop in the price of Cardano is due to both technical resistance and low on-chain activity. The 20/50/100 EMAs on the 4-hour timeframe are stacked above current levels in a bearish way, and the 200 EMA around $0.92 is a strong resistance level above. Bollinger Bands are getting closer together, which means volatility is going down, and candles are leaning closer to the lower band, which means there is still pressure.

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The Supertrend indicator has flipped bearish at $0.9…

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 23 appeared first on Coin Edition.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
