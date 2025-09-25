Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24

The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

CoinStats

ADA/USD

ADA chart by

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow.

TradingView

Image by

On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819.

You Might Also Like

Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon.

ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time.