Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for Today

2025/08/20 16:18
  • Cardano price today trades at $0.85, up 0.5 percent while consolidating inside a short-term falling channel.
  • The RSI at 47 shows neutral momentum, with VWAP resistance at $0.852 limiting upside attempts.
  • Smart Money signals highlight BOS and ChoCH structures, pointing to indecision between buyers and sellers.

Cardano price today is trading at $0.85, marking a slight 0.5 percent gain as the market stabilizes after recent losses. On the lower time frame, ADA is moving within a falling channel while price hovers around the session VWAP at $0.850. Immediate support is seen at $0.848, with intraday resistance at $0.852.

ADA Price Update and Chart Signals

Cardano price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the 15-minute chart, ADA is showing signs of compression inside a descending channel. The Relative Strength Index stands at 47, reflecting neutral sentiment and suggesting that traders are waiting for confirmation before taking direction. The VWAP midpoint at $0.850 is acting as a pivot, with upper and lower bands narrowing, which explains why Cardano price going down attempts have been limited to minor pullbacks rather than stronger declines.

Cardano price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, Smart Money Concepts signals show both Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (ChoCH), highlighting mixed conditions. ADA recently formed a weak high near $0.90, while support rests at the 20- and 50-EMA cluster around $0.846. A deeper drop could expose the liquidity pool near $0.749, but holding above $0.846 keeps the short-term structure constructive.

Cardano Price Short-Term Outlook

In the next 24 hours, ADA is likely to remain rangebound between $0.84 and $0.86. A breakout above $0.86 could open the door to $0.90, while failure to hold $0.84 risks a slide toward $0.82. Traders are watching these levels closely as the market decides whether buyers can regain control.

Forecast levels:

  • Support: $0.848, $0.82, $0.749
  • Resistance: $0.852, $0.86, $0.90

Source: https://coinedition.com/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-today/

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

