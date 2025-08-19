Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Trading Volume Surges as Token Tests Key Support Levels

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 17:48
TLDR

  • Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.91-$0.96 range with potential 6.5% drop if $0.90 support breaks
  • Futures trading volume hit 5-month high of $6.96 billion, showing increased trader interest
  • Technical indicators show TD Sequential buy signal and symmetrical triangle pattern pointing to $1.10 target
  • South Korean ADA/KRW trading pair now drives major volume, overtaking Coinbase by 2x
  • $25.94 million worth of ADA moved off exchanges in 24 hours, suggesting accumulation

Cardano’s price has dropped 3.5% to $0.91, placing the cryptocurrency at a critical support level that could determine its short-term direction. The token now trades within a tight range between $0.90 and $0.96 after four consecutive days of sideways movement.

Cardano (ADA) PriceCardano (ADA) Price

Trading activity has increased despite the price decline. Daily trading volume rose 12% compared to the previous day, while futures trading volume reached $6.96 billion across exchanges.

This futures volume represents a five-month high for Cardano, matching levels last seen in March 2025. The surge indicates growing institutional and trader participation in ADA markets.

The cryptocurrency faces a make-or-break situation at current levels. Technical analysis shows that if ADA closes a daily candle below the $0.90 support level, the token could fall an additional 6.5% to approximately $0.835.

Technical Patterns Signal Potential Breakout

The hourly chart displays a TD Sequential “9” candle formation, which often indicates potential exhaustion in downward price movement. This technical signal suggests momentum could shift toward buyers if the pattern holds.

Cardano is also forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on longer timeframes. The triangle has developed after ADA’s previous run-up from $0.74, with higher lows now testing descending resistance near $1.00.

Analysts note that symmetrical triangles appearing after strong uptrends typically resolve to the upside. The pattern’s measured move target points toward the $1.08 to $1.10 price range if a breakout occurs above $1.00.

The Supertrend indicator remains green and trades above the current price level. This suggests the broader uptrend structure stays intact despite recent consolidation.

Exchange Data Shows Accumulation Pattern

On-chain data reveals that $25.94 million worth of ADA tokens moved off exchanges over the past 24 hours. This outflow pattern typically indicates that holders are accumulating tokens rather than selling.

ADA Spot Inflow/OutflowSource: Coinglass

The exchange outflows could help reduce selling pressure and support price stability at current levels. Long-term holders appear to be taking advantage of the recent price dip to add to their positions.

Trader liquidation levels show heavy positioning on both sides of the current price range. Major liquidation points sit at $0.876 on the downside and $0.928 on the upside, indicating where over-leveraged positions could face forced closures.

South Korean Trading Drives Global Volume

Trading dynamics have shifted geographically, with South Korea emerging as a major source of ADA volume. The ADA/KRW trading pair now generates nearly twice the volume of Coinbase’s ADA/USD market.

This development pushes the Korean won pair into the third position globally for ADA trading volume. The increased Korean participation often correlates with sharper intraday price movements for cryptocurrencies.

The geographic shift in trading patterns represents a structural change in Cardano’s global order books. Higher activity levels from diverse markets can provide additional liquidity and price discovery mechanisms.

If Cardano price maintains support above $0.90, historical patterns suggest the token could retest the $0.969 resistance level. A break above this upper boundary could trigger a larger rally toward the $1.15 to $1.20 resistance band.

The convergence of increased futures volume, technical buy signals, and exchange outflows creates multiple factors supporting potential upward movement. However, the $1.00 psychological level remains the key resistance that has capped multiple recent rally attempts.

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Trading Volume Surges as Token Tests Key Support Levels appeared first on CoinCentral.

