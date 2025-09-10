Cardano (ADA) Price Watch, Ripple (XRP) Investor Behavior, and Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Today

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 02:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.641+3.81%
XRP
XRP$2.9542-0.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03583-0.88%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02337+22.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8596-0.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002753+1.88%

BlockDAG Smashes $400M Mark With 26B+ Coins Sold; Latest on Cardano Price & XRP Whale Movement 

The crypto market is at a fascinating crossroads, with three stories dominating investor focus. Cardano (ADA) price watch shows ADA clinging to its 50-day moving average near $0.82, a level that could unlock a push toward $0.90 or even $1 if bulls hold momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) investor behavior reveals caution, as whales trim positions and daily activity drops, leaving XRP stuck in the $2.77–$3.00 band with bearish technicals flashing.

Yet, amid these familiar struggles lies an outlier: BlockDAG (BDAG). Unlike ADA and XRP, which wrestle with technical resistance and whale moves,  BlockDAG has already built undeniable traction — $400M raised, 26B coins sold, 3M mobile miners, 312K holders, and 19K miners shipped. Add the speculation of a $1 target from its current presale price of $0.0013, and BlockDAG has become one of the most compelling best crypto to buy today narratives.

Cardano Eyes Breakout Above 50-Day Line — Is a Rally Ahead?

Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.82, facing resistance at its 50-day moving average, a key level closely watched by bulls. If ADA breaks and holds above this line, analysts highlight momentum could build toward $0.90, followed by a test of the $1.00 psychological zone. However, failure to clear this hurdle may prompt a pullback to the $0.75–$0.80 support range, where buyers have consistently stepped in. Indicators like RSI remain neutral, suggesting ADA isn’t overstretched and can move either way depending on momentum shifts.

For investors searching for the best long-term crypto picks, Cardano presents a classic setup: tight congestion around a proven trend line that precedes volatility. A breakout could offer an entry point ahead of a bigger move. Whether this forms a rally or false alarm depends on volume, broader market strength, and ADA’s ability to sustain gain

s above the 50-day line.

Ripple’s XRP Slides as Whales Offload Assets — Bearish Weakness Grows

Ripple’s XRP is under growing bearish pressure as whale activity signals caution. The token is trading between $2.77 and $3.00, struggling to break higher while data shows active addresses have fallen more than 50%. Large holders with 10M–100M XRP are trimming positions, highlighting a trend of de-risking among whales. Technical indicators are adding to the negative mood: the MACD has issued a sell signal, and the RSI, sitting around 42, points to weakening momentum.

If XRP loses the $2.77 support, analysts warn a drop toward the 200-day EMA could follow. Still, volatility can also present an opportunity. For investors looking at the best long term crypto plays, each dip could offer strategic entry points if market sentiment improves and whale accumulation eventually resumes. The current setup leaves XRP at a crossroads — a rebound could reignite momentum, but downside risks remain significant.

From $0.0013 to $1? Why BlockDAG’s $400M Presale Fuels the Wildest ROI Speculation in Crypto

The speculation around BlockDAG hitting $1 has become one of the most talked-about narratives in crypto this year — and it refuses to die down. Analysts, community members, and investors all point to the same math: an entry at the Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013 (Batch 30) and a trajectory toward $1 equals a staggering 76,815% ROI. While projections differ, the storyline has stuck because BlockDAG’s numbers back it up. This isn’t just abstract hype — it’s already raised $400M+, sold 26 billion coins, shipped 19K miners, onboarded 3M X1 app users, and secured 312K holders.

For early buyers, history is already writing itself. Batch 1 entries at $0.001 are sitting on 2,900% gains before the mainnet is even live. Now, the urgency grows. With the $0.05 listing price confirmed and adoption metrics moving ahead of schedule, BlockDAG is uniquely positioned as both a cultural and technological play. Unlike projects that scramble for legitimacy after launch, BDAG enters listings with global traction, developer ecosystems, and whale-backed credibility

For investors watching the best long-term crypto bets, the $1 speculation is no longer a wild dream — it’s a roadmap the market is starting to believe. The only question left is whether you buy before the door closes.

Final Insight: ADA and XRP Watch, But BDAG Executes

When measured side by side, the differences become sharp. Cardano may rally if its 50-day line breaks, but it remains dependent on broader momentum. Ripple faces bearish bias from shifting XRP investor behavior, with whales cutting exposure and technical signals warning of weakness. Both offer potential, but their setups depend heavily on external forces. BlockDAG, in contrast, enters the market with adoption already in motion — partnerships, 300+ dApps, global mining activity across 130 countries, and whale-backed credibility. 

Its presale ladder has already proven ROI, with Batch 1 buyers at $0.001 enjoying 2,900% gains and Batch 30 investors at $0.0013 eyeing a structured path toward $0.05 and beyond. Analysts calling for $1 are fueling one of the strongest narratives in crypto. For those seeking the best crypto to buy today, BlockDAG isn’t just speculation — it’s structure, scale, and inevitability.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01157-0.25%
Union
U$0.00942-11.21%
Solana
SOL$215.76+0.42%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Share
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:56
Share
Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.645+0.81%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 19:20
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK