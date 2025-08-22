Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Hits Multi-Month High, But Price Slips as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Captures Investor Attention

Cardano’s (ADA) whale activity might be all the buzz with a multi-month high in large trades, but the market spotlight is shifting elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new upstart coin in the DeFi market, is stealing investors’ spotlight with its new approach to liquidity management and lending protocols. Mutuum Finance is at presale level 6 at $0.035.

It will be 14.29% higher, at $0.04, when it hits presale level 7. Investors joining at this point will see a minimum of 400% returns when the token launches. Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $14.7 million and more than 15450 investors. While Cardano (ADA) is facing pressure on price in the way of rising network use, rising hype over Mutuum Finance (MUTM) indicates money is flowing into projects with future use and long-term scalability.

Cardano Update: ADA Whale Activity and Price Snapshot

While giant ADA trades owing to rising whale activity reach multi-month highs, Cardano’s price itself is more or less flat at around $0.9281. On-chain metrics attesting to ongoing accumulation by long-term investors reaffirm network sentiment while overall market conditions influence short-term price. Meanwhile, in this backdrop, investors are beginning to take a look at Mutuum Finance too.

Mutuum Finance Presale Is a Success, Registers 95.00 Trust Score in Audit

Mutuum Finance is performing quite well in the DeFi space. It has a trust rating of 95.0/100, certified and validated by Certik. It is offering a secure platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is blending tested-and-true lending functionality with the security of a new ecosystem constructed by a clear DeFi mandate.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will offer long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any client.

Mutuum Finance Presale Enters Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with the presale rounds ending in a whirlwind. The project is already level 6 at $0.035. Its value at the next level will be 14.29% higher at $0.04. Investment appetite is increasing with the project having raised over $14.65 million and already having more than 15400 token holders.

Improving DeFi Security via Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently unveiled a $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will receive $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team has also initiated a top 50 token holder leaderboard that rewards bonus tokens to high holders.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program partnered with CertiK. It will reward and pay out each bug on four scales, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

MUTM offers customers a secure and effective twin lending channel. Automated lending is enabled through Peer-to-Contract model smart contracts. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables the removal of middlemen and provides lenders and borrowers with direct access to each other.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already brought in more than $14.7 million and drawn more than 15,400 investors and is moving very fast with presale rounds. Stage 6 is priced live at $0.035, with the next price increase to $0.04 yielding instant 14.29% profit to new investors. With a 95.0 CertiK-audited trust score, a $100,000 giveaway, and a $50,000 bug bounty initiative, the project is demonstrating transparency and commitment to security. At least 400% returns on launch are forecasted by analysts, indicating the scale of opportunity available. Investors looking for a high-growth alternative to ADA can join Stage 6 today.

