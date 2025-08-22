Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Hits Multi-Month High, But Price Slips as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Captures Investor Attention

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 00:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,03-%2,40
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004875+%1,37
Moonveil
MORE$0,09979-%0,94
DeFi
DEFI$0,001713-%2,83
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01339-%4,28
Multichain
MULTI$0,08464-%0,73
Cardano
ADA$0,8551-%2,25

Cardano’s (ADA) whale activity might be all the buzz with a multi-month high in large trades, but the market spotlight is shifting elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new upstart coin in the DeFi market, is stealing investors’ spotlight with its new approach to liquidity management and lending protocols. Mutuum Finance  is at presale level 6 at $0.035. 

It will be 14.29% higher, at $0.04, when it hits presale level 7. Investors joining at this point will see a minimum of 400% returns when the token launches. Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $14.7 million and more than 15450 investors. While Cardano (ADA) is facing pressure on price in the way of rising network use, rising hype over Mutuum Finance (MUTM) indicates money is flowing into projects with future use and long-term scalability. 

Cardano Update: ADA Whale Activity and Price Snapshot

While giant ADA trades owing to rising whale activity reach multi-month highs, Cardano’s price itself is more or less flat at around $0.9281. On-chain metrics attesting to ongoing accumulation by long-term investors reaffirm network sentiment while overall market conditions influence short-term price. Meanwhile, in this backdrop, investors are beginning to take a look at Mutuum Finance too.

Mutuum Finance Presale Is a Success, Registers 95.00 Trust Score in Audit

Mutuum Finance is performing quite well in the DeFi space. It has a trust rating of 95.0/100, certified and validated by Certik. It is offering a secure platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is blending tested-and-true lending functionality with the security of a new ecosystem constructed by a clear DeFi mandate.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will offer long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any client. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Enters Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with the presale rounds ending in a whirlwind. The project is already level 6 at $0.035. Its value at the next level will be 14.29% higher at $0.04. Investment appetite is increasing with the project having raised over $14.65 million and already having more than 15400 token holders.

Improving DeFi Security via Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently unveiled a $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will receive $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team has also initiated a top 50 token holder leaderboard that rewards bonus tokens to high holders.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program partnered with CertiK. It will reward and pay out each bug on four scales, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

MUTM offers customers a secure and effective twin lending channel. Automated lending is enabled through Peer-to-Contract model smart contracts. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables the removal of middlemen and provides lenders and borrowers with direct access to each other.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already brought in more than $14.7 million and drawn more than 15,400 investors and is moving very fast with presale rounds. Stage 6 is priced live at $0.035, with the next price increase to $0.04 yielding instant 14.29% profit to new investors. With a 95.0 CertiK-audited trust score, a $100,000 giveaway, and a $50,000 bug bounty initiative, the project is demonstrating transparency and commitment to security. At least 400% returns on launch are forecasted by analysts, indicating the scale of opportunity available. Investors looking for a high-growth alternative to ADA can join Stage 6 today.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003493-%3,42
RWAX
APP$0,002629-%1,90
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.383,73-%1,11
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003493-%3,42
Cross The Ages
CTA$0,03856-%6,83
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Share
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01343-%3,86
TONCOIN
TON$3,326+%1,80
GAINS
GAINS$0,02753+%2,83
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation

USD1 Stablecoin Arrives: Exciting New Listing on Coinbase