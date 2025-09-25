Q4 is shaping up as a test of conviction across majors and presales. Cardano (ADA) continues to compress beneath overhead resistance while governance progress and steady accumulation underpin a potential push toward and beyond $1. Chainlink (LINK) defends a higher-low staircase as the $25–$27 ceiling remains the line between rotation and trend expansion. Meanwhile, BlockDAG [...] The post Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis] appeared first on Blockonomi.Q4 is shaping up as a test of conviction across majors and presales. Cardano (ADA) continues to compress beneath overhead resistance while governance progress and steady accumulation underpin a potential push toward and beyond $1. Chainlink (LINK) defends a higher-low staircase as the $25–$27 ceiling remains the line between rotation and trend expansion. Meanwhile, BlockDAG [...] The post Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis] appeared first on Blockonomi.

Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis]

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 00:00
1
1$0.015647-0.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02984-3.30%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000308-4.64%
Chainlink
LINK$21.87+0.55%
Cardano
ADA$0.8231+1.19%

Q4 is shaping up as a test of conviction across majors and presales. Cardano (ADA) continues to compress beneath overhead resistance while governance progress and steady accumulation underpin a potential push toward and beyond $1. Chainlink (LINK) defends a higher-low staircase as the $25–$27 ceiling remains the line between rotation and trend expansion.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) has shifted the presale narrative from “hype” to “deadline”: the raise is roughly 70% complete, nearing $410M, with less than $200M left before the $600M cap closes. That numbers-as-clock dynamic, paired with expanding adoption signals, has turned BDAG’s final stretch into a race. Here’s how ADA and LINK look into Q4—and why BlockDAG’s closing window matters.

Chainlink Price Outlook and Resistance Test

LINK’s higher-low staircase from summer remains intact, but the $25–$27 band still caps extension. A weekly close and hold above $27 converts a multi-year lid into a launchpad, opening measured targets into the high-30s/low-40s. Until then, expect rotation $21–$27, with confirmation hinging on spot-volume expansion rather than derivatives froth. 

Cardano & Chainlink

On the fundamental rail side, Chainlink’s CCIP and institutional integrations continue to broaden, giving bulls a non-price backbone for the breakout case. Execution playbook: treat $27 as the pivot—break/hold with rising OBV and daily RSI > 55 favors trend continuation; failed attempts keep range tactics in play. In short, the setup is binary but clean.

Cardano Price Prediction and Market Setup

Cardano has ranged for months with $0.85 as dependable demand and $1.00–$1.05 as supply. Technicians continue to flag $0.93 as the near-term pivot; acceptance and daily closes above it typically usher in tests of $1.00 and $1.05–$1.13 if volume cooperates. Structurally, ADA has printed higher lows since early September, hinting at quiet accumulation beneath resistance. 

On fundamentals, the governance pathway (CIP-1694) has progressed from design to execution, supporting a longer-term decentralization story; if network activity (transactions/fees) re-accelerates into Q4, breakouts should see better follow-through. 

Cardano & Chainlink

Source

Tactical read: trade level-to-level—strength through $0.93–$1.00 with tight invalidation back inside the range, or fade wicks into $1.05–$1.13 if momentum stalls. Alignment of rising 50/100/200-day MAs and a sustained daily RSI > 50 improves odds of continuation.

BlockDAG Presale: Numbers-as-Clock (≥200 words)

BlockDAG’s presale has entered its decisive phase—driven by math, not marketing. With the raise nearing $410M (about 70% complete) and less than $200M remaining to hit the $600M target, the “ending soon” message is now a hard countdown. Historically, presales accelerate during the final stages as late buyers rush to confirm allocation; BDAG’s trajectory suggests this runway could vanish faster than most expect.

Adoption signals back the pace. The network has 3M X1 mobile miners onboarded, 20K hardware miners shipped worldwide, and 312K holders already locked in, with 26B coins sold. That’s not a wait-and-see roadmap; it’s ecosystem readiness in motion—what we’d call presale exit velocity. BDAG’s Buyer Battles mechanic adds fresh pressure: unsold daily allocations get awarded to the day’s top buyer, introducing competition that compresses timelines further. Two clocks now govern participation—the global cap and the daily contest—and both skew toward scarcity.

Cardano & Chainlink

Why the $600M finish line matters: very few crypto projects have ever approached half a billion dollars before mainnet. Ethereum raised ~$18M, Solana ~$25M, Avalanche ~$230M. Crossing $600M reframes BDAG from “biggest presale of 2025” to a half-billion-dollar Layer-1 heading for market recognition. At a flat $0.0016 presale price, the scarcity engine is engaged: each batch consumed reduces future upside for new entrants, and the cap will shut the window entirely. The takeaway is simple—visibility and traction are already here; the deadline is the catalyst.

Conclusion 

ADA and LINK are both approaching clean technical inflection points—Cardano at $0.93–$1.05, Chainlink at $25–$27—with fundamentally credible paths to follow-through if volume returns. BlockDAG, however, is running a different playbook: the presale has become a numbers-driven countdown. Nearing $410M raised, < $200M to go, 3M mobile miners, 20K hardware miners shipped, 312K holders, 26B coins sold—these are proof points, not projections.

If the typical late-stage surge materializes, BDAG’s final allocation could compress quickly, turning its “ending soon” into ending now. Whether you prioritize ADA’s structure, LINK’s binary breakout, or BDAG’s scarcity math, Q4’s theme is the same: clarity. Levels, timelines, and milestones are all in plain sight—act accordingly.

Cardano & Chainlink

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

The post Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis] appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.009976-4.54%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3591+0.92%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05745-0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01409-16.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.016692+6.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.93+0.61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014421+2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1