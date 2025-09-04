Cardano Developer IOG Dispels ‘FUD’ with Major Audit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:28
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000283+2.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005892-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017174-4.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.011131+0.66%
MAY
MAY$0.04267+0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.15268+0.05%
  • The crux of major Cardano controversy
  • What the audit has found 

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson says that he is “waiting for the apologies” following the publication of an audit of Cardano’s redemption process. 

The audit, which has involved accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott Will & Emery, has found no evidence of fraud or misuse, thus debunking the latest “FUD” narrative related to the popular altcoin.

The crux of major Cardano controversy

In May, NFT artist Masato Alexander accused Hoskinson of manipulating the Cardano ledger with the help of a “genesis key” in order to seize a total of 318 million unredeemed ADA tokens. The tokens were valued at roughly $600 million. 

The ADA tokens were initially being sold as digital vouchers during the presale that took place in Japan. Early buyers were then able to redeem their tokens with the help of digital vouchers. 

Cardano insiders were accused of stealing or otherwise misusing ADA that should have been allocated to voucher holders. Moreover, blockchain upgrades allegedly made it difficult to redeem the vouchers. 

Hoskinson, however, vehemently denied misusing the tokens in question, claiming that 99.8% of the ADA vouchers were redeemed. He called the damning accusations damaging and deeply personal. The remaining 0.2% were then redirected to the treasury. 

You Might Also Like

The Cardano founder then announced an independent audit that was meant to review the transactions. 

Now, Hoskison wants those spreading misinformation to apologize after being vindicated by the audit. 

What the audit has found 

Joel Telpner, chief legal officer at Input Output, says that the forensic audit has determined that the aforementioned accusations did not actually have any basis. 

It has been found that a total of 14,282 vouchers (99.2%) ended up being redeemed, representing 25.85 billion ADA tokens. Moreover, only 6.1% of buyers were older than 65, which disproves the long-standing accusations of selling ADA to elderly people. Furthermore, there was no deliberate blocking of redemptions. 

Source: https://u.today/cardano-developer-iog-dispels-fud-with-major-audit

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,692.35-0.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,370.53+1.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09936+0.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21716+2.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2425+0.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15258+0.08%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)